County poised to require drivers to come to a full stop for pedestrians in crosswalks

The Arlington County Board is set to update the rules of the road to align with a new state law aimed at improving pedestrian safety.
This weekend, the Board is set to enact changes to local ordinances requiring drivers to stop for pedestrians in crosswalks. These changes were advertised this summer.
Currently, county code only requires drivers to yield to those crossing the street on foot, according to a county report. This conflicts with state code, which was amended this March to require drivers to “stop for” pedestrians.
In addition to being consistent with state law, the proposed changes support Arlington’s Vision Zero effort to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2030, the report says.
“Pedestrians are one of our most vulnerable road users because their bodies are not surrounded with a metal frame and airbags,” the report says. “This law encourages drivers to look for, be aware of, and stop for pedestrians to help get to Arlington’s goal of Vision Zero transportation deaths or serious injuries by 2030.”
The report notes that, from 2018-2022, a third of all severe or fatal crashes in Arlington County involved a pedestrian.
A county data dashboard shows there were 82 pedestrian crashes in those years, spread fairly evenly over those years and located all throughout the county. The number of fatal pedestrian crashes reached a high of four in 2019.
Any driver who does not stop is guilty of a traffic infraction and can face a $100-$500 fine, according to the new law.
The county intends to notify residents of the change via a press release, emails and social media posts, per the report.
There will also be new signage, the Dept. of Environmental Services previously told ARLnow.
Recent Stories
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
Tremendous Value on New Construction Home in Arlington!
George Mason University is set to receive a $25,000 grant from Arlington County to study Black demographic shifts and migratory trends in Arlington. The Fairfax-based university, which has a campus…
Arlington Public Library says it is taking a stand against book banning across the U.S. and in Virginia, declaring itself a “book sanctuary.” “Everyone should read whatever they want, whenever…
Are you ready for a family frolic in front of the lens? Look no further! Our Mini Photo Sessions are here, and they’re filled with laughter, wagging tails, and unforgettable moments.
What to Expect:
• Professional Portraits: Bring your furry friends or the whole family for a portrait experience like no other. We promise to capture the most charming moments!
• Outdoor Adventures: We’ll set the stage in a beautiful outdoor location, ensuring your mini session is filled with natural light and colorful backgrounds.
This week, we are thrilled to welcome Jane Lowery to our women’s therapy practice. Jane specializes in grief+loss therapy and she’s forming a support group for young adults who have lost a parent.
Grief work is personal for Jane. She’s a host with The Dinner Party, a national non-profit reducing the isolation & stigma for grieving 20 & 30-something’s with live and virtual sit-down dinners.
Jane is a graduate of Northwestern University’s Masters in Clinical Mental Health Counseling program. Prior to becoming a therapist, she worked for over 10 years in technology philanthropy. Jane obtained her bachelor’s in American Studies from George Washington University.
A New Englander and loyal Patriots fan, Jane and her husband have two dogs, Tallulah and Ivy, and enjoy cooking & looking for the area’s best Tex-Mex.
NY Cat Film Festival
Experience through film the beauty of our relationships to cats. This unique film is a compilation of shorts with a feline theme which premieres every year in New York City and then travels to venues across the United States. This
First Baby? Find Your New Mom Tribe!
Whether you’re expecting your first or you just had your first baby, we want to meet YOU! All those feelings you’re having are NORMAL and it’s not just you, so please don’t isolate yourself (that’s quicksand)! Join us for a