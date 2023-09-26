Morning Notes

Collart Funeral and Procession — “This morning our community gathered to honor fallen Marine Corporal Spencer Collart, a 2020 Washington-Liberty graduate.” [Twitter, WJLA]

Fairlington Zoning Fix Floated — “Residents of Fairlington who have found themselves making interior renovations to condominiums recently, in some cases, have been forced to go before the Board of Zoning Appeals for adjudication… And it’s all due to a quirk in the county’s zoning ordinance. That ordinance requires special county-government approval of things like kitchen upgrades and attic buildouts when the property does not meet setback requirements in the zoning code.” [Gazette Leader]

Truck Rams Pike Business — “2600 block of Columbia Pike. At approximately 3:35 a.m. on September 24, police were dispatched to the report of a possible burglary just occurred. Upon arrival, officers located property damage to the business and the investigation determined the two unknown suspects struck the exterior of the business with a truck before fleeing the scene on foot. Entry was not made inside the business and no items were reported stolen.” [ACPD]

GOP Seeks More Candidates — “Having gone 3-for-15 in candidate recruitment for 2023, the Arlington County Republican Committee is hoping for a better ratio in 2024. ‘If you’re frustrated about not having Republican candidates to support in every contest on this ballot, I encourage you to consider running for office in a future election,’ Arlington County Republican Committee chair Matthew Hurtt said in a recent e-mail to the party faithful.” [Gazette Leader]

Celebration for New Ikea Location — “IKEA is hosting a housewarming party at its new ‘plan and order point’ store in Pentagon City in Arlington on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The new IKEA store is the first of its kind in the Washington, D.C., area. The event will kick off with remarks from Raquel Ely, IKEA U.S. Market Manager, followed by Christian Dorsey, Arlington County Board chair, presenting IKEA with a Key to the County.” [Patch]

Funding to Combat Hunger — “The Arlington County Department of Human Services (DHS) on Monday, Sep. 25, 2023, launched a $150,000 grant funding program to support local organizations’ efforts to address food insecurity in the community.” [Arlington County]

Ribbon Cutting for Private School — “After spending the past two years searching for a larger space, The Sycamore School held a ribbon-cutting for its new location in an office building in Rosslyn. The six-year-old school moved from Arlington’s Ballston neighborhood to its new space on the third floor of 1550 Wilson Boulevard, just a block east of Arlington Public Schools’ H-B Woodlawn Secondary Program.” [Patch]

Another Loss for Yorktown — “Turnovers were costly for the Yorktown Patriots in their 14-7 non-district home loss to the West Springfield Spartans the night of Sept. 22 in Arlington in football action. The loss was the second straight for Yorktown (3-2).” [Gazette Leader]

It’s Tuesday — Cloudy skies and possible showers, with temperatures reaching a high of 62°F and a northeast wind of 8-10 mph throughout the day. For Tuesday night, expect a slight chance of showers before 2am and mostly cloudy conditions with a low of 55°F. [Weather.gov]