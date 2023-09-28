More
UPDATED: Large power outage after reported substation fire

Large power outage in Pentagon City and Crystal City on Sept. 28, 2023 (via Dominion)

(Updated at 12:30 p.m.) More than 5,000 Dominion customers were in the dark this morning due to a large power outage.

Around 10:45 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to the power substation at the intersection of S. Fern Street and 18th Street S. for a report of a transformer explosion and fire.

Shortly before 11 a.m. firefighters on scene reported that they had put a small fire out and were awaiting the arrival of Dominion representatives.

The incident knocked out power to much of the Pentagon City and Crystal City area, prompting numerous calls for stuck elevators and tripped alarms.

As of publication the Dominion website was reporting 5,146 customers without power in Arlington. The power was fully restored, according to Dominion, by 12:30 p.m.

This is the second month in a row for a large power outage in this area. An underground cable failure along 15th Street S.  knocked out power to more than 10,000 Dominion customers on Aug. 22.

