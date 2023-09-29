Listing of the Day: 3616 N. Glebe Road

Address: 3616 N. Glebe Road

Neighborhood: Jamestown Village

Type: 4 BR, 3 BA single-family detached — 2,600 sq. ft.

Listed: $975,000

Noteworthy: 4 bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage, 1/4 acre Jamestown Williamsburg Yorktown pyramid

So much space and value in this sun filled home, well sited on a large, level and well landscaped lot. Bring your Pinterest imagination to make this home your own.

Open floorplan with a living room flowing into the dining room and updated kitchen featuring light wood cabinets, granite tops, and stainless appliances. The family room has windows on three sides, and doors to the patio and private rear yard. The primary bedroom has a step in closet and recently renovated private bathroom while the second and third bedrooms share an updated bathroom.

In the daylight lower level, there is a rec room, fourth bedroom and another updated bathroom, large laundry room and a utility room with additional storage. The deep two car garage accommodates even more storage. Near parks, bike lanes, Lee-Harrison Center and restaurants and shops along Langston Blvd. Easy commute to Washington, business and government centers, Amazon HQ2 at Crystal and Pentagon Cities, and National Airport. Good reverse commute to Tysons and Dulles Tech Corridor and Airport.

Listed by:

Betsy Twigg

[email protected]

(703) 967-4391