Think BIG! ‘Electric Vehicle Road Trip’ virtual series launches in October

Join Arlington County Initiative to Rethink Energy (AIRE) and a group of electric vehicle (EV) experts as they explain how to install home chargers, discuss commercial charging infrastructure, project the future of EVs and more!
Kicking off during National Energy Awareness Month in October, the Think BIG! Electric Vehicle Road Trip virtual series will provide resources and education on EV ownership, the installation of Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE), emerging EV technologies and more.
This 3-part video series will take place throughout October and November. The live webinars will focus on three specific topic areas, including:
October 16, 6-7 p.m. — At Home: Residential EVs (Ownership & Charging)
October 30, 12-1 p.m. — On the Town: Commercial EV Charging (Charging & Installation)
November 14, 12-1 p.m. — Into the Future: Innovative EV Technology
Interested residents are encouraged to attend any webinar that interests them. While some topics may be more relevant, anyone is invited to attend any of these events!
The three webinars will be recorded and published onto the AIRE webpage for future viewing along with supporting resources.
Participants are highly encouraged to submit questions they have for speakers ahead of time. Each live webinar will feature 2-3 speakers followed by a Q&A with questions supplied by participants.
Following each webinar, registrants will receive resources provided by the speakers and additional information around EV usage in Arlington County.
For any questions about this series, please email [email protected].
Looking to have your EV questions answered? Register now!
