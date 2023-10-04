Army Ten-Miler to cause road closures near Rosslyn and Pentagon City this weekend

The annual Army Ten-Miler race will trigger a series of road closures in Arlington this weekend.

More than 26,000 runners will start and end the race near the Pentagon, racing through parts of Rosslyn, D.C. and Pentagon City, according to Maida Johnson, deputy director of the Army Ten-Miler.

“The 39th annual Army Ten-Miler race will occur on Sunday, October 8, 2023,” the Arlington County Police Department said in a news release. “The race begins at 7:50 a.m. on Route 110, crosses the Key Bridge into the District of Columbia, returns to Virginia via the 14th Street Bridge in the northbound I-395 HOV, and ends in the Pentagon reservation.”

Starting at 5 a.m., several law enforcement agencies will close sections of I-395, I-66 and Richmond Hwy, as well as Army Navy Drive and S. Fern Street, per the release. This includes ACPD, Virginia State Police, U.S. Park Police, the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and the Pentagon Force Protection Agency.

Metro will open at 7 a.m. on Sunday, per an Army press release. Blue Line trains will bypass the Pentagon stop from 7-8 a.m. and riders can exit at the Pentagon City Metro station during these times.

Otherwise, Metrorail plans to operate a normal schedule on Sunday and several Metrobus lines will experience temporary detours between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m., a WMATA spokesperson told ARLnow.

The best spectator locations include the finish line, Key Bridge, Independence Avenue, Army Navy Drive and S. Eads Street, close to the finish line, the Army press release says. A free express shuttle for spectators will run between the Pentagon North and South lots.

A full list of planned road closures, from the ACPD press release, is below.