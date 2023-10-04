Army Ten-Miler to cause road closures near Rosslyn and Pentagon City this weekend

The annual Army Ten-Miler race will trigger a series of road closures in Arlington this weekend.
More than 26,000 runners will start and end the race near the Pentagon, racing through parts of Rosslyn, D.C. and Pentagon City, according to Maida Johnson, deputy director of the Army Ten-Miler.
“The 39th annual Army Ten-Miler race will occur on Sunday, October 8, 2023,” the Arlington County Police Department said in a news release. “The race begins at 7:50 a.m. on Route 110, crosses the Key Bridge into the District of Columbia, returns to Virginia via the 14th Street Bridge in the northbound I-395 HOV, and ends in the Pentagon reservation.”
Starting at 5 a.m., several law enforcement agencies will close sections of I-395, I-66 and Richmond Hwy, as well as Army Navy Drive and S. Fern Street, per the release. This includes ACPD, Virginia State Police, U.S. Park Police, the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and the Pentagon Force Protection Agency.
Metro will open at 7 a.m. on Sunday, per an Army press release. Blue Line trains will bypass the Pentagon stop from 7-8 a.m. and riders can exit at the Pentagon City Metro station during these times.
Otherwise, Metrorail plans to operate a normal schedule on Sunday and several Metrobus lines will experience temporary detours between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m., a WMATA spokesperson told ARLnow.
The best spectator locations include the finish line, Key Bridge, Independence Avenue, Army Navy Drive and S. Eads Street, close to the finish line, the Army press release says. A free express shuttle for spectators will run between the Pentagon North and South lots.
A full list of planned road closures, from the ACPD press release, is below.
Road Closures
5:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
Army Navy Drive, between the Pentagon City Mall garage entrance and S. Hayes Street (The garage will remain accessible)
5:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
Army Navy Drive, from S. Hayes Street to S. Fern Street
5:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
S. Fern Street, between 12th Street S. and Army Navy Drive
5:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
Exit 8A, on southbound I-395
5:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
Eastbound Wilson Boulevard, from N. Kent Street to Route 110 (Southbound traffic from Arlington Ridge Road and N. Kent Street will be permitted to travel westbound on Wilson Boulevard)
5:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
Westbound I-66, from Washington D.C. to Exit 73 (Closed by the Metropolitan Police Department and the Virginia State Police)
5:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Army Navy Drive, from S. Fern Street to 12th Street S. (Traffic from northbound S. Fern Street will be permitted to travel west on Army Navy Drive after approximately 9:00 a.m.)
5:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
S. Eads Street, between 12th Street S. and Army Navy Drive (Traffic coming from residences or hotels in the area will be permitted to travel southbound on S. Eads Street via 11th Street S.)
5:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
S. Eads Street, from Army Navy Drive into the Pentagon reservation/northbound I-395 HOV lanes
5:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Exit 10A, on northbound I-395 (Access to the George Washington Memorial Parkway will remain open)
5:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Exit 10A, on southbound I-395
5:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Exit 9, on southbound I-395
5:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Exit 8B, on southbound I-395
5:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Northbound I-395 HOV exit to Pentagon City/S. Eads Street
5:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Northbound I-395 HOV from Crystal City to the 14th Street Bridge
5:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Southbound I-395 HOV exit to S. Eads Street / Pentagon South Parking
5:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Route 110 in both directions, between Rosslyn and Crystal City
5:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Exit 75, on eastbound I-66
7:45 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
N. Lynn Street, from the top of the ramp at westbound I-66 (Exit 73) to the Key Bridge (Northbound N. Lynn Street traffic will be diverted westbound on Langston Boulevard)
7:45 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
Fort Myer Drive, from the Key Bridge to Langston Boulevard
7:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
12th Street S., between S. Eads Street and Long Bridge Drive (Residents will be permitted to access the garages on 12th Street S.)
7:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Long Bridge Drive, between 12th Street S. and Boundary Channel Drive
8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Exit 8C, on southbound I-395
In addition, there will be no access to, or egress from, the Pentagon North Parking lot and Boundary Channel Drive on Sunday, October 8, 2023, from 4:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Parking for Pentagon employees and Pentagon Memorial patrons only will be available in the Pentagon South Parking lot, which is accessible via Columbia Pike and S. Joyce Street.
Arriving on Race Day
Runners and support personnel are encouraged to utilize multimodal and ridesharing services, as parking in the area is limited. A designated rideshare drop-off and pick-up zone has been established on both sides of S. Hayes Street, between Army Navy Drive and 12th Street S. Spectators are encouraged to use Metro and other public transportation options. The Pentagon and Pentagon City Metro stations (Blue and Yellow lines) are located within walking distance to the start and finish lines and will open at 7:00 a.m. on race day.
The public should expect to see an increased police presence in the area, and motorists are urged to follow law enforcement direction, be mindful of closures, and remain alert for increased pedestrian traffic. Motorists should be on the lookout for temporary “No Parking” signs. Illegally parked vehicles may be ticketed or towed. If your vehicle is towed from a public street, call the Emergency Communications Center at 703-558-2222.
Safety is Everyone’s Responsibility
The safety and security of runners and spectators remains a top priority for law enforcement. The public is encouraged to be vigilant and attentive, particularly in areas with large crowds of people. Suspicious behavior, items, vehicles and unattended packages should be reported immediately to police for investigation. Spectators and runners may report information directly to police personnel stationed throughout the race route or by calling 9-1-1 in an emergency.
Stay Informed
Register for Arlington Alert to receive emergency alerts and other important information from Arlington County Government. In the event of a weather-related emergency or unforeseen circumstance, follow police direction.
