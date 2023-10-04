Biz Talk: Arlington Economic Development’s Catalyst Grant Program now open

This article was written by Adam Henry, CEcD, EDP, Senior Business Development Manager for Arlington Economic Development.
Last week, Arlington Economic Development (AED) opened applications for the Arlington Innovation Fund (AIF) Catalyst Grant Program.
The Catalyst Grants help increase funding for early-stage technology startups through technical assistance and non-dilutive, co-investment grants from $25,000 up to $50,000. Companies must demonstrate that they have raised a minimum of $25,000, up to $500,000. Once verified, grants will be a 1:1 match up to $50,000 for companies that have raised between $25,000 and $50,000.
Any company that has raised between $50,001 and $500,000 will receive a capped grant of $50,000. An internal committee of AED staff, supported by a third-party vendor, will evaluate all applications and award grants through a competitive process. The base qualifications for the program include the following:
- Must be a registered LLC, S-Corp or C-Corp with the Virginia State Corporation Commission and have their principal place of business in Arlington (virtual addresses and P.O. boxes NOT ELIGIBLE)
- Be a for-profit company
- Have at least one full-time employee
- Have raised a minimum of $25,000, up to $500,000, through a combination of equity investments, grants and convertible debt
- The primary source of revenue must be derived from the sale, licensure or distribution of proprietary technology
- Be current on all applicable Arlington County taxes.
Applications will remain open until October 20, 2023. For more information on the program, the application, and FAQ about the Catalyst Program, please visit the AIF webpage. If your company has questions regarding the Catalyst Grant Program, please contact the AED team at [email protected].
AED is excited to open the application and invite early-stage, Arlington-based technology companies to apply. This program aims to serve the tech ecosystem better and foster the growth of tech startups, allowing them to flourish as office users, employers and taxpayers in the Arlington community.
Recent Stories
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
A new draft of Plan Langston Blvd, which envisions a tree-lined, walkable, densely developed Route 29, dropped last week with a splash.
Say hello to Chico, the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week! This little guy is currently in foster through the Animal Welfare League of Arlington. Here is what his friends…
Arlington County is in the early stages of designing a multi-use trail facility along Long Bridge Drive. Now through mid-October, the county is gathering input on how people currently use…
RSCP is a part-time, play based preschool in North Arlington for children ages 18 months to 5 years old.
OUR SCHOOL: We follow the Reggio Emilia approach of learning through play. Our preschool focuses on children’s intellectual, social, and emotional growth through active play. We offer:
• Experienced and caring teachers
• Opportunities for each child to explore and gain confidence
JBLF 5K and Family Fair
Our 9th Annual Jennifer Bush-Lawson 5K & Family Fun Day is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, from 9:00am-1pm at the Knights of Columbus, 5115 Little Falls Rd, Arlington.
During a morning of celebration and health-focused activities — emceed by
National Chamber Ensemble – Diva’s Night Out with Schubert, Strauss…
Opening night in Ballston, thanks to a partnership with Marymount University will feature renowned soprano Sharon Christman singing songs of Franz Schubert, Leonard Bernstein, Fanny Mendelssohn, Richard Strauss and some thrilling instrumental music.
But that’s not all! Get ready to