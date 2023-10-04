Morning Notes

Emergency Alert Test Today — From FEMA: “On Wednesday, Oct. 4th at 2:20 p.m. ET, there will be a nationwide emergency alert test on cell phones, wireless devices, radios, and TVs. This is a standard test that occurs at least once every three years. No action is needed.” [Twitter, CBS News]

Walk and Roll School Day — From ACPD: “[Today] is International Walk, Bike and Roll to School Day! Each and every day, help keep our students safe during their commute to and from school by slowing down, avoiding distractions and obeying posted traffic signals.” [Twitter]

Fare Evasion Down in Courthouse — “Upgrades to faregates are having their intended impact at Metro stations where they have been incorporated, including now at the Court House Metro station. The percentage of fare-evaders has dropped from 4 percent to 1 percent since the new gates were installed at the station on Sept. 1.” [Gazette Leader]

Arlingtonian Wins Photo Contest — “Jennie Hommel from Arlington Virginia was the 2024 Annual Pass Photo winner with her stunning photograph of this kingfisher taken on the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge.” [Shore Daily News]

Va. Ped Crashes Killing More 30-Somethings — “An increasing number of pedestrians killed in traffic crashes are those in their 30s living in urban areas, and the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is trying to raise awareness while urging both those on foot and behind the wheel to remain vigilant.” [Gazette Leader]

Va. Mulling Reduction in Ped Projects — “Planning officials… fear proposals to change Virginia’s transportation funding system could significantly reduce state funding for smaller transportation projects for cyclists and pedestrians. The Commonwealth Transportation Board has been reviewing the state’s transportation funding process, SMART SCALE, which has been in place for the past seven years.” [Virginia Mercury]

It’s Wednesday — Patchy fog clearing before 10am, followed by sunny skies with a high around 84 and calm winds shifting to southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Wednesday night, watch for patchy fog returning after 4am, while the rest of the evening remains mostly clear with a low around 58. [Weather.gov]