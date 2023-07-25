Taller gates coming to Pentagon City, Courthouse stations amid push to stop fare evasion

Taller faregates are coming to a pair of Arlington Metro stations to combat fare evasion.

The ongoing fare enforcement effort led Metro to design taller doors for its gates. Those are now being rolled out, with installation at the Fort Totten station expected to be completed overnight tonight, and the Pentagon City up next.

After that, another eight stations are in line to get new faregates by early fall, including the Courthouse station.

Metro officials argue that those committing crimes in the Metro system are often fare evaders, thus cracking down will help keep riders safe.

