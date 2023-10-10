Arlington National Cemetery to host free fall foliage tour this Friday

Arlington National Cemetery is offering a free guided walking tour this Friday to highlight its autumn foliage.
Beyond serving as the final resting place for more than 400,000 military service members, the cemetery is also an accredited arboretum, home to over 500 species of trees, including maple, oak and sweetgum.
“On this tour, you’ll learn about the cemetery’s Memorial Arboretum, a Level III accredited arboretum,” the cemetery said in a press release.
“You will also gain insights into ANC’s urban forestry program, extensive tree collection and state champion trees,” the release continued. “The program will also cover various horticultural techniques used to create both formal and informal landscapes and gardens.”
While peak foliage at the cemetery typically occurs in late October or early November, the exact timing depends on various factors such as temperature and other weather conditions.
ANC’s first guided two-hour tour this fall is this Friday, followed by tours on Oct. 20 and 27 and Nov. 3. The October tours are scheduled for 9-11 a.m. and the November tour will depart at 1 p.m.
Attendees are asked to meet at the information desk inside the cemetery welcome center. The cemetery advises attendees to wear sturdy shoes and bring a water bottle.
Tours may be canceled due to inclement weather.
Photo via Arlington National Cemetery/Facebook
