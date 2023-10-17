More
Join Club

Morning Poll: Best tacos in Arlington?

Tacos El Chilango truck in Radnor-Fort Myer Heights (file photo)

National Taco Day earlier this month reminded us that, for an East Coast suburb, Arlington has some pretty solid taco options.

But which one is the best? On this Taco Tuesday, we’re letting readers weigh in.

The following selections were compiled via a number of lists, including this recent list from Arlington’s tourism website. If we missed your favorite, let us know in the comments.

Vote for up to three of your favorite taco spots in Arlington, below.

Recent Stories

ARLnow Daily Debrief for Oct 18, 2023

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…

Read more →

A program that diverted people from jail is fizzling without a coordinator

A one-woman show ran one of the county programs that diverts people from jail. Her departure this summer has left a hole in the county’s series of initiatives that keep…

Read more →

Penrose Square bikeshare station relocation causes stir

A Capital Bikeshare station in Penrose was relocated Wednesday to free up more street parking in response to concerns about safety and illegal parking. But some residents are unhappy about…

Read more →

Japanese restaurant Ryu Izakaya opens on Columbia Pike

A new restaurant specializing in Japanese street food opened last week on Columbia Pike. Ryu Izakaya, located at 3030 Columbia Pike, on the ground floor of the Days Inn hotel,…

Read more →

Adult B’Mitzvah Class

By: Kol Ami Virginia

Interested in an adult Bar or Bat Mitzvah (or as we now call it, a B-Mitzvah)? This is an 8-month study group that will lead to a group B-Mitzvah in the spring. Join us on Oct. 15 for our organizing meeting and see if your B-Mitzvah time has come!

Submit your own Announcement here.

PMSF Awareness Day 2023

The Fifth Annual International Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Awareness Day will be celebrated on October 22nd to raise awareness of Phelan-McDermid syndrome (PMS), a rare genetic condition affecting more than 3,500 people worldwide. It’s estimated that 1 percent of people with autism

Hawaiian Gala in Arlington!

E Ala E Hawaiian Cultural Center, headquartered in Alexandria, VA, is hosting a Gala Ball to honor our Hulu Kupuna (Precious Elders)! We welcome you to an evening with Hawaiian-style cuisine, fun and laughter, exciting auctions, and fabulous entertainment by

More Stories
×

Subscribe to our mailing list