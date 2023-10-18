ARLnow Daily Debrief for Oct 18, 2023

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
- 9:30 am: County says it needs new policies to tackle rising office vacancy rates | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: APS middle and high schools to beef up security, attendance with e-hall pass system | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:45 am: Police investigating hammer and knife attack in Lyon Village | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:45 pm: Japanese restaurant Ryu Izakaya opens on Columbia Pike | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:45 pm: Penrose bikeshare station relocation causes stir | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:55 pm: A program that diverted people from jail is fizzling without a coordinator | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: Tiny Stage
- 1:00 pm: Block Carving and Printmaking 2-Week Workshop for Adults at Art house 7
- 3:30 pm: Let’s Switch it Up: Video Game Social
- 4:00 pm: Block Carving and Printmaking 2-Week Workshop for 6-9th Grade at Art house 7
- 4:30 pm: Art Making Happy Hour — Postcard to a Color
- 6:00 pm: In Person First Time Homebuyer Workship
- 6:00 pm: Pilates with Mind the Mat
- 6:15 pm: Block Carving and Printmaking 2-Week Workshop for Ages 16+ at Art house 7
- 6:30 pm: FREE Until Help Arrives Training
- 6:30 pm: Arlington GameFest 2023: Board Game Designer Panel
- 6:30 pm: Ghost Hunting 101
Clouds will increase throughout the day, reaching a high temperature of approximately 69 degrees. The south wind will blow at 6 to 11 mph, gusting up to 18 mph. Tonight, expect a cloudy sky with the temperature dropping to around 55 degrees while the south wind continues at 7 to 9 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
“The secret of success is to know something nobody else knows.”
– Aristotle Onassis
