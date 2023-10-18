ARLnow Daily Debrief for Oct 18, 2023

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

🕗 News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Oct 18, 2023.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Thursday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

🌥️ Thursday’s forecast

Clouds will increase throughout the day, reaching a high temperature of approximately 69 degrees. The south wind will blow at 6 to 11 mph, gusting up to 18 mph. Tonight, expect a cloudy sky with the temperature dropping to around 55 degrees while the south wind continues at 7 to 9 mph. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“The secret of success is to know something nobody else knows.”

– Aristotle Onassis

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

Thanks for reading! Feel free to discuss the day’s happenings in the comments.