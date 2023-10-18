Small Business Focus: The new Small Business Directory is here to #slay your business

This column is sponsored by BizLaunch, a division of Arlington Economic Development.
Are you a small business owner looking to reach your customers? Looking for help with marketing? Or maybe you just want to show people that your business #slays?BizLaunch has just what you’ve been searching for.
BizLaunch created the brand-new Arlington Small Business Directory with your busy business and customers in mind. How? With a built-in SEO, opportunities for business owners to customize their profile, and a user-friendly layout for customers to search for local shops.
Businesses can use the app to upload pictures, list promos and discounts, and mark services like “takeout” or “outdoor dining.” Are you a minority-owned business in Clarendon? Or maybe you offer your services in other languages? You can list all that info (and more) too.
Once you’ve updated your profile, BizLaunch will advertise the platform year-round to Arlingtonians. There are no price tags, no hidden terms and conditions — just free marketing to promote consumers across Arlington (and the DMV) to shop small and local.
Eager to get started? All we need from you is to make your edits, which you can learn how to do by clicking this link. After that, BizLaunch will do the rest.
It is that simple (and free). So, log in, make your edits, and let Arlingtonians see how #slay it is to shop from you.
For questions on how to use the platform, contact Prakriti Deuja at [email protected].
Recent Stories
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
A one-woman show ran one of the county programs that diverts people from jail. Her departure this summer has left a hole in the county’s series of initiatives that keep…
A Capital Bikeshare station in Penrose was relocated Wednesday to free up more street parking in response to concerns about safety and illegal parking. But some residents are unhappy about…
A new restaurant specializing in Japanese street food opened last week on Columbia Pike. Ryu Izakaya, located at 3030 Columbia Pike, on the ground floor of the Days Inn hotel,…
Kol Ami explores the Creation story and the new science of Restoration Ecology this Saturday morning at Shabbat services, as part of a Science Meets Judaism series. Join us at 10 am for services, 11 am for the discussion and learning. A potluck lunch follows at noon. Please contact us at [email protected] for the address or Zoom link.
PMSF Awareness Day 2023
The Fifth Annual International Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Awareness Day will be celebrated on October 22nd to raise awareness of Phelan-McDermid syndrome (PMS), a rare genetic condition affecting more than 3,500 people worldwide. It’s estimated that 1 percent of people with autism
Hawaiian Gala in Arlington!
E Ala E Hawaiian Cultural Center, headquartered in Alexandria, VA, is hosting a Gala Ball to honor our Hulu Kupuna (Precious Elders)! We welcome you to an evening with Hawaiian-style cuisine, fun and laughter, exciting auctions, and fabulous entertainment by