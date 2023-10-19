Picnic shelter, court and field at Lacey Woods Park set for $2M renovation project

The northern portion of Lacey Woods Park will be getting a facelift.
Arlington County will replace the lighted basketball court and multi-use field at the 14-acre park along N. George Mason Drive near Ballston, according to a project webpage.
The building housing both a picnic shelter and restrooms will be replaced with a new picnic shelter and structure for restrooms.
Arlington County is mulling two design concepts for this project. It is seeking public feedback on these concepts via an online survey open now through next Thursday, Oct. 26.
“Your feedback will help inform updates to the existing amenities, including a preferred layout for the restrooms and picnic shelter,” the survey says.
In the first concept, the bathrooms and picnic shelter both border the new court and the restroom entrance is off to the side.
In the second concept, the bathroom entrance faces the court and the picnic shelter is behind the bathrooms.
The county will also update site furnishings and make improvements for circulation and accessibility for people with disabilities. There will be landscaping, drainage and stormwater management upgrades.
This project is set to cost a little more than $2 million and was approved as part of the 2019-28 Capital Improvement Plan. Some $388,000 comes from short-term financing and another $1.6 million from bonds.
“Capital maintenance projects address facilities that have exceeded their lifespan and are in need of renovation,” the survey says. “Renovations to the existing playground and the addition of new amenities are not within the scope of this project.”
A picnic shelter in the southern half of the site was replaced in 2014.
The county is currently estimating that construction on this project would start in the second quarter of 2025 and wrap up in the last quarter of the year.
Recent Stories
A Muslim group’s planned banquet in Arlington has been cancelled after it says the hotel received “multiple terror threats.” The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) was scheduled to hold its…
The resident lawsuit against Arlington County’s Missing Middle zoning ordinances can move forward. Today (Thursday), retired Fairfax County Judge David Schell denied most of the county’s motions to dismiss the…
A look at the most and least expensive townhouses sold in Arlington last month, September 2023.
Arlington has a slightly higher than average crime rate compared to the region overall, according to a new report. The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments recently released its annual report,…
Kol Ami explores the Creation story and the new science of Restoration Ecology this Saturday morning at Shabbat services, as part of a Science Meets Judaism series. Join us at 10 am for services, 11 am for the discussion and learning. A potluck lunch follows at noon. Please contact us at [email protected] for the address or Zoom link.
PMSF Awareness Day 2023
The Fifth Annual International Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Awareness Day will be celebrated on October 22nd to raise awareness of Phelan-McDermid syndrome (PMS), a rare genetic condition affecting more than 3,500 people worldwide. It’s estimated that 1 percent of people with autism
Hawaiian Gala in Arlington!
E Ala E Hawaiian Cultural Center, headquartered in Alexandria, VA, is hosting a Gala Ball to honor our Hulu Kupuna (Precious Elders)! We welcome you to an evening with Hawaiian-style cuisine, fun and laughter, exciting auctions, and fabulous entertainment by