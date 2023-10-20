Morning Notes

Arlington Visit for First Lady — First Lady Jill Biden is set to deliver remarks at the 2023 PFLAG National Convention at a hotel in Pentagon City this afternoon, according to guidance from the White House. The LGBTQ+ organization’s event is sold out.
AWLA Asks for Help — “Today we only have two open dog kennels. The rest are full. We are desperately in need of families to give our dogs a break from the kennel and make room for more dogs coming into our care.” [Twitter]
Restaurant Week Wrapping Up — Arlington Restaurant Week will continue through the weekend. Restaurant Week deals at nearly 50 local restaurants end on Monday, Oct. 23. [ARLnow]
Crystal City Curbs Questioned — “These sidewalk ‘improvements’ have only been at 12th and Eads for about a week, but I’ve seen so many folks trip or stumble over them. The random curb in the middle of the sidewalk is really something else.” [Twitter]
Election Official Departing — “Serving as the No. 2 staffer in the Arlington Office of Elections long has been a launch pad for those who occupied it. You can now add Tate Fall to the list. Fall, currently deputy director of elections for Arlington, has been appointed elections director of Cobb County, Ga. She will start in early December.” [Gazette Leader]
Nightly Pentagon Police Ritual — “Pentagon Police officers raise the U.S. Flag each morning outside the Pentagon in honor of our great Nation. The @POW/MIA flag is also raised and displayed directly below the U.S. Flag as a powerful symbol of our national commitment to those Americans who were Prisoners of War/Missing in Action.” [Twitter]
It’s Friday — Expect showers later in the afternoon, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 69. The south wind will be blowing at 8 to 11 mph, and may gust up to 18 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. For Friday night, there is a possibility of showers and thunderstorms, a mostly cloudy sky, and a low around 51. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
An Arlington teen has been sentenced for assaulting five women in and around Courthouse last year. One of the victims posted the conclusion to her story — a year in…
A large fire department response is on scene at the Stratton House condominiums due to a reported carbon monoxide incident. Initial reports suggest that carbon monoxide alarms in one of…
Spooky season is upon Arlington and the county parks department has a few family-friendly activities in store. Next week, families can gather around the campfire for ghost stories and s’mores…
Did you know its Virginia Wine Month? Celebrate with some wine at the Sunday Super Tasting this Sunday, October 22 at Arrowine.
Art House 7 warmly welcomes you to our upcoming Fall 2 session of classes starting on October 30th. We’re thrilled to offer a diverse range of mediums and flexible class lengths, catering to a wide age range, starting from as young as 2, and, of course, providing a multitude of engaging options for adults!
Our classes cover an exciting spectrum of creative mediums, including fiber arts such as knitting, modern embroidery, crochet, and sewing. We also offer classes in ceramics on the wheel, drawing, watercolor, gouache, oil, acrylic, still-life painting, and captivating Japanese Suminagashi and printmaking. One of the highlights of this session is the highly anticipated 5-week “Painting the Portrait and Figure” workshop, led by the renowned local artist, Danni Dawson.
For our younger artists, we have specially designed classes like “Art Exploration through Impressionism” for students in kindergarten through 5th grade, an engaging “Art Together” parent-child class designed for 2–4-year-olds, and a “Teen Taught Art Club” tailored for kindergarteners through 4th graders.
We invite you to become a part of our vibrant arts community at Art House 7. To register for these artistic classes and explore our complete class schedule, please visit our website. While you’re there, we encourage you to sign up for our weekly newsletter to stay informed about all the latest events and developments at Art House 7. We can’t wait to share this creative journey with you!
Are you looking for affordable and effective therapy to help you heal from body image issues or disordered eating? Rock Recovery is a mental health nonprofit based in Arlington, VA that provides individual and group therapy with specialized eating disorder therapists to help you find peace with food and your body.
Our team is growing, and we are thrilled to welcome therapist Natasia “Tasi” James to the team! Tasi has openings for new clients in both individual therapy sessions and her in-person and virtual therapy groups. Tasi has extensive eating disorder treatment experience, having worked with both adolescents and adults in eating disorder treatment centers previously. You can expect Tasi’s energy to be upbeat, warm, compassionate, and humorous. Her approach is to create a space for clients to feel comfortable and safe, encourage self-exploration to resolve core issues regarding their disordered eating/negative body image, and help clients to evolve in their authenticity.
Schedule a free consultation today to learn more about the individual and group therapy services Rock Recovery offers! We are in-network with CareFirst insurance and provide all services on a sliding scale so that cost is never a barrier to the care you need and deserve.
About Rock Recovery:
PMSF Awareness Day 2023
The Fifth Annual International Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Awareness Day will be celebrated on October 22nd to raise awareness of Phelan-McDermid syndrome (PMS), a rare genetic condition affecting more than 3,500 people worldwide. It’s estimated that 1 percent of people with autism
Hawaiian Gala in Arlington!
E Ala E Hawaiian Cultural Center, headquartered in Alexandria, VA, is hosting a Gala Ball to honor our Hulu Kupuna (Precious Elders)! We welcome you to an evening with Hawaiian-style cuisine, fun and laughter, exciting auctions, and fabulous entertainment by