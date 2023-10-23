Marine Corps Marathon to bring runners and road closures to Arlington this weekend

This weekend Arlington will host one of the world’s largest marathons, drawing around 30,000 runners.

But the influx of athletes also means residents should prepare for road closures, whether they are driving, biking or scooting.

Next Sunday, Oct. 29 participants in the 48th annual Marine Corps Marathon will gather along Route 110 between Arlington National Cemetery and the Pentagon. The MCM 50K race starts at 7:15 a.m., followed by the wheelchair/hand cycle division at 7:50 a.m. and the marathon at 7:55 a.m.

Runners will “tour the nation’s most recognizable landmarks while being supported by the men and women of the United States Marine Corps,” the race website says.

Road closures will affect parts of Arlington, including I-395 between Rosslyn and Crystal City, from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to an ACPD press release.

Viewing locations for spectators locally include the starting line in Arlington, the first mile in Rosslyn, Crystal Drive in Crystal City and the finish line near the Marine Corps War Memorial.

Friends and family can track runners in real-time via text, email or social media.

After crossing the finish line, runners and spectators can head to the Finish Festival in Rosslyn at the intersection of Wilson Blvd and N. Lynn Street. The festival will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and feature beer, food, live music and giveaways.

The Runner’s Village is located in the Pentagon North Parking Lot C, accessible via the Pentagon and Pentagon City Metro stations, which open at 5 a.m., ACPD says.

A shuttle service will operate between the Runner’s Village and the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City. There will be free parking in the underground lot at 23rd Street S. and Crystal Drive, according the race website.

Runners and spectators can expect security screenings for prohibited items, including pets, drones and alcohol, at the start and finish areas.

Registration is still open for the 10K and 50K races, as well as the mile-long kids run on Saturday, Oct. 28. The kids run, open to children ages 5-12, is set to take place at the North Pentagon Parking Lot from 9:20-11:40 a.m.

Below is the list of planned road closures, per an ACPD press release.