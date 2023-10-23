Marine Corps Marathon to bring runners and road closures to Arlington this weekend

This weekend Arlington will host one of the world’s largest marathons, drawing around 30,000 runners.
But the influx of athletes also means residents should prepare for road closures, whether they are driving, biking or scooting.
Next Sunday, Oct. 29 participants in the 48th annual Marine Corps Marathon will gather along Route 110 between Arlington National Cemetery and the Pentagon. The MCM 50K race starts at 7:15 a.m., followed by the wheelchair/hand cycle division at 7:50 a.m. and the marathon at 7:55 a.m.
Runners will “tour the nation’s most recognizable landmarks while being supported by the men and women of the United States Marine Corps,” the race website says.
Road closures will affect parts of Arlington, including I-395 between Rosslyn and Crystal City, from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to an ACPD press release.
Viewing locations for spectators locally include the starting line in Arlington, the first mile in Rosslyn, Crystal Drive in Crystal City and the finish line near the Marine Corps War Memorial.
Friends and family can track runners in real-time via text, email or social media.
After crossing the finish line, runners and spectators can head to the Finish Festival in Rosslyn at the intersection of Wilson Blvd and N. Lynn Street. The festival will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and feature beer, food, live music and giveaways.
The Runner’s Village is located in the Pentagon North Parking Lot C, accessible via the Pentagon and Pentagon City Metro stations, which open at 5 a.m., ACPD says.
A shuttle service will operate between the Runner’s Village and the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City. There will be free parking in the underground lot at 23rd Street S. and Crystal Drive, according the race website.
Runners and spectators can expect security screenings for prohibited items, including pets, drones and alcohol, at the start and finish areas.
Registration is still open for the 10K and 50K races, as well as the mile-long kids run on Saturday, Oct. 28. The kids run, open to children ages 5-12, is set to take place at the North Pentagon Parking Lot from 9:20-11:40 a.m.
Below is the list of planned road closures, per an ACPD press release.
Road Closures
The following road closures will take place in Arlington County on race day:
From approximately 3:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
- Fort Myer Drive, from Eastbound Langston Boulevard to N. Meade Street
- N. Lynn Street, from 19th Street N. to N. Meade Street
- N. Moore Street, from 19th Street N. to Wilson Boulevard
- Wilson Boulevard, from N. Oak Street to Southbound Route 110
- 17th Street N., from Clarendon Boulevard to N. Lynn Street
- N. Oak Street, from Clarendon Boulevard to 17th Street N.
- Northbound lanes of N. Oak Street, from Wilson Boulevard to 18th Street N.
- N. Nash Street, from Wilson Boulevard to 17th Street N.
- N. Kent Street, from 1691 N. Kent Street to Wilson Boulevard
- Fairfax Drive, from N. Pierce Street to Fort Myer Drive
- N. Meade Street, from Fairfax Drive to N. Marshall Drive
- N. Marshall Drive, from N. Meade Street to Route 110
- Richmond Highway from I-66 to the 1200 block of Richmond Highway
- Southbound Route 110, from I-66 to Washington Boulevard
- Northbound Route 110, from Route 1 to I-66/Wilson Boulevard
- S. Fern Street, from 12th Street S. to Rotary Road
- S. Eads Street, from 12th Street S. to Rotary Road
- Army Navy Drive, from S. Hayes Street to 12th Street S.
- Washington Boulevard, from Route 27/Northbound I-395 split to George Washington Parkway/Boundary Channel
- I-395 South exit 8B, ramp to Route 110 North
- I-395 North slip ramp into I-395 North HOT lanes
- I-395 South HOT lanes at Route 1
- I-395 North HOT lanes at Seminary Road
- I-395 North Exit 8B to Pentagon/Route 27
- I-395 South Exit 8A to Pentagon South Parking
- Eastbound Washington Boulevard ramp to Eastbound Route 27
From approximately 6:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
- 19th Street N., from N. Lynn Street to Fort Myer Drive
- N. Nash Street from Key Boulevard to Fort Myer Drive
- Fort Myer Drive, from Key Bridge to Westbound Langston Boulevard
- Fort Myer Drive, from 19th Street N. to Langston Boulevard
- N. Moore Street, from 19th Street N. to Langston Boulevard
- Langston Boulevard (Eastbound lanes only), from N. Lynn Street to N. Kirkwood Road
- Spout Run Parkway (Westbound lanes only). from Langston Boulevard to George Washington Parkway
- N. Locrom Lane, from N. Edgewood Street to Spout Run Parkway
- N. Lynn Street, from 19th Street N. to Key Bridge
- N. Rhodes Street, from Key Boulevard to Eastbound Langston Boulevard
- N. Veitch Street, from 19th Street N. to Eastbound Langston Boulevard
From approximately 6:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
- Westbound 15th Street S., from S. Eads Street to S. Bell Street
- Ramp from Southbound Richmond Highway to 15th Street S.
- Ramp from Northbound Richmond Highway to 15th Street S.
- Ramp to Northbound Richmond Highway from 15th Street S.
- Southbound Richmond Highway, from Southbound I-395 to the 1200 block of Richmond Highway
From approximately 6:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Fort Myer Drive, from Key Bridge to Eastbound Langston Boulevard
- N. Nash Street, from Westbound Langston Boulevard to Eastbound Langston Boulevard
- N. Moore Street from Langston Boulevard to 19th Street N.
- Long Bridge Drive, from Boundary Drive to 12th Street S.
- 6th Street S., from Long Bridge Drive to S. Ball Street
- S. Ball Street, from 6th Street S. to 10th Street S.
- 10th Street S., from Long Bridge Drive to S. Ball Street
- 12th Street S., from S. Eads Street to Crystal Drive
- Southbound Richmond Highway from I-395 Southbound to the 1200 block of Richmond Highway
- Crystal Drive, from 12th Street S. to 23rd Street S.
- 15th Street S., from S. Bell Street to Crystal Drive
- 18th Street S., from S. Bell Street to Crystal Drive
- 20th Street S., from S. Bell Street to Crystal Drive
- I-395 North Exit 10A to Boundary Channel Drive
- I-395 South Exit 10A to Boundary Channel Drive
- I-395 South Exit 9 to Clark Street
At approximately 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 28, 2023, Southbound Route 110 will be closed from Washington Boulevard to Route 1 and will re-open at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 29, 2023.
The listed re-opening times are approximate and will be dictated by the course cleanup efforts. Other roads not listed above may be closed at law enforcement discretion in the interest of public safety.
Street parking in the area will be restricted and motorists should be on the lookout for temporary “No Parking” signs. Illegally parked vehicles in violation of the posted signage may be ticketed and towed. If your vehicle is towed from a public street, call the Emergency Communications Center at 703-558-2222.
