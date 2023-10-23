NEW: Frost Advisory issued for Arlington and D.C.

After earlier being excluded from a Frost Advisory for most of the region, Arlington and D.C. are now said to be at risk for frost tonight.

The following was just issued by the National Weather Service.

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT TUESDAY… * WHAT…Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE…In District of Columbia, District of Columbia. In Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria. * WHEN…From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

Those with gardens should take steps today to protect vulnerable plants.