Video: Driver narrowly avoids being struck by overturning car

An out-of-control driver’s flipping car nearly struck another driver overnight near Columbia Pike.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. this morning on S. Glebe Road, a few blocks north of the Pike, on the border of the Alcova Heights and Arlington Heights neighborhoods.

Sparks fly as the car crosses the center median and rolls over several times before apparently coming to rest upright.

A driver heading northbound narrowly avoids the crashing vehicle as it crosses over from the southbound lanes. Local public safety watcher Dave Statter posted a video (below) of the near-miss later Monday morning.

“No indications of injuries,” Statter noted.