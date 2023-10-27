Video: Car seen driving down bike path near Rosslyn

A driver in a Tesla was caught on camera driving down the Custis Trail bike and pedestrian path in the Rosslyn area.

The incident happened yesterday (Thursday) evening, according to a user of X, formerly known as Twitter. The red Tesla can be seen driving down the middle of the trail and past a concerned pedestrian before exiting the trail and getting on the adjacent Langston Blvd.

No further information about the incident was immediately available.

It’s unclear whether this was a case of driver error or an issue with Tesla’s scrutinized “autopilot” mode.

Last week ARLnow reported on a Tesla driver who drove down a hill and smashed into a playground while “attempting to park,” according to police. The exact cause of that crash is also unclear.