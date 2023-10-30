Violent collision on Custis Trail sends two to hospital

Medics treated two people after a violent collision on a local trail Friday evening.

The crash on the Custis Trail, at the intersection of eastbound Langston Blvd and Ft. Myer Drive in Rosslyn, was caught on camera.

In the video, posted by local public safety watcher Dave Statter, a cyclist can be seen crossing Ft. Myer Drive at the intersection. The cyclist then collides with a person on a motorized scooter or skateboard who turned in front of them.

Both people remained nearly motionless on the ground as a pair of cyclists pull up and start providing aid. Firefighters can then be seen arriving on scene, ahead of the arrival of two ambulances.

The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. Friday, according to scanner traffic. The extent of the injuries are unclear and an Arlington County police spokeswoman had no further information about the incident.