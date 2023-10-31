Arlington man charged after alleged gunfire following delivery dispute

The reported gunfire that sent an elementary school into lockdown last week stemmed from a resident’s dispute with a delivery driver.

That’s according to Arlington County police, which provided an update to the Friday afternoon incident yesterday evening.

The suspect in the case was identified as a 19-year-old Arlington man.

While multiple people reported hearing several gunshots, according to scanner traffic, police say no damage was found and no one was hurt.

More, below, from an ACPD press release.