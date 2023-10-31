Arlington man charged after alleged gunfire following delivery dispute

The reported gunfire that sent an elementary school into lockdown last week stemmed from a resident’s dispute with a delivery driver.
That’s according to Arlington County police, which provided an update to the Friday afternoon incident yesterday evening.
The suspect in the case was identified as a 19-year-old Arlington man.
While multiple people reported hearing several gunshots, according to scanner traffic, police say no damage was found and no one was hurt.
More, below, from an ACPD press release.
The Arlington County Police Department is announcing the arrest of a suspect following a shots fired incident in the Fairlington neighborhood on the afternoon of October 27, 2023. Ahaan Kale, 19, of Arlington, VA is charged with Attempted Malicious Wounding and Reckless Handling of a Firearm. He is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.
At approximately 12:20 p.m., police were dispatched to the 3500 block of S. Stafford Street for the report of shots fired. Responding officers established a perimeter and canvassed the area for the suspect. He was taken into custody when the vehicle he fled in returned to the scene.
The preliminary investigation indicates the male victim was delivering food when he encountered the suspect outside the residential building and a verbal dispute ensued. The victim then completed his delivery and, as he was driving away, the suspect ran towards his vehicle, brandished what the victim believed to be a firearm and discharged several rounds. No injuries or property damage were reported.
This incident remains an active criminal investigation and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s tip line at 703-228-4180 or [email protected]. Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS.
