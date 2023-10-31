New seafood restaurant Ocean Shack plans to open next month in former Thirsty Bernie space

Ocean Shack is gearing up for its grand opening in two weeks.
The new seafood restaurant near the corner of Langston Blvd and N. Glebe Road, formerly home to the local watering hole Thirsty Bernie, is planning to open on Wednesday, Nov. 15.
ARLnow peeked inside and the renovations appeared to be still in progress. Window signs also announced the restaurant is hiring staff.
Thirsty Bernie shuttered its doors in May after a 15-year run in the Glebe Road Shopping Center, in the Waverly Hills neighborhood, citing lackluster sales. ARLnow reported in August that Ocean Shack planned to take over the 1,767-square-foot space, aiming to open sometime between November and early December.
Cody Zhou, the man behind Ocean Shack, also owns a Southern-style seafood place in Chantilly called Ocean Crab.
Much like its Chantilly counterpart, Ocean Shack aims to offer several different seafood dishes, such as lobster rolls, tilapia sandwiches, fried oyster baskets, fried shrimp tacos and snow crab bowls.
The restaurant also plans to keep 16 beers on draft and serve specialty cocktails.
“I think this will be an awesome place for people to hang out drinking and watching sports,” Zhou told ARLnow in an email, adding the restaurant will have nine TVs.
At least eight of them “will for sure consistently play sports for the patrons,” he said.
Zhou says he’s still ironing out the details but expects to offer food and drink promotions.
The establishment will operate from 5 p.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday, from noon to midnight on Thursdays and Sundays, and from noon to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Recent Stories
Are you searching for a big furry loaf of love? Then meet Meatloaf, the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week! This handsome guy is currently in foster with the Animal…
What exactly is a Home Energy Audit? Ask Eli discusses the worthwhile investment and the results it can return.
The reported gunfire that sent an elementary school into lockdown last week stemmed from a resident’s dispute with a delivery driver. That’s according to Arlington County police, which provided an…
It’s an older phone scam, but it’s still active and is currently targeting Arlington residents. The police department and the Sheriff’s Office are “warning the community about a common and…
When you’re having your first baby, everyone says: “Join a mom’s group!” The problem… no one tells you HOW. Mamistad has been the answer for 1000s of first-time moms since 2005.
Whether you’re expecting your first or you just had your first baby, all those feelings you’re having are normal and it’s NOT JUST YOU.
Join us to find your own new moms group. We have a FREE new member Zoom call MOST Saturdays. Come meet other new moms and find out how easy it is to be a part of your own Mamistad Mama Tribe – sometimes the very same day!
You need and deserve to have mom friends to share this journey with – especially when you feel physically isolated. Join us, we’re expecting you. :)
The Georgetown Visitation Masqueraders proudly present
Disney’s
Descendants The Musical
November 17th @ 7pm w/ ASL
Yorktown Theatre: The Play That Goes Wrong
Yorktown Theatre Arts presents: The Play That Goes Wrong (High School Edition), by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, & Henry Shields. Shows: November 16 & 17, at 7pm; November 18 at 2pm & 7pm. Tickets prices: Students: $5; Adults: $10. Tickets
50 First Dates x The Renegade: Speed Dating
💑 Get ready for an evening of excitement and connection at Speed Dating Night at The Renegade in Arlington, VA! 🌆
🌟 Our event brings together the vibrant singles of the DMV area, creating the perfect atmosphere for sparks to