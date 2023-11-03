More
Join Club

Listing of the Day: 3542 Military Road

Previous Image 1/6 Next Image

Address: 3542 Military Road
Neighborhood: Broyhill Forest
Type: 3 BR, 3 BA single-family detached — 3,000 sq. ft.
Listed: $1,250,000

Noteworthy: Renewed mid-Century rambler with 2 car garage on lushly landscaped lot

Pristine 3 bedroom, 3 bath home in the Jamestown, Williamsburg, Yorktown school pyramid.

New since 2022: gas furnace, air conditioning compressor, tankless gas water heater, bluetooth enabled gas range, refrigerator with icemaker, wall oven, dishwasher, and microwave, front load washer and gas dryer, 200 Amp electric panel with surge protector, main sewer line, rebuilt and new retaining walls.

Desirable details: family room with doors to covered patio and new decking, open stone patio with firepit and built in gas grill, terraced yard with new plantings, burbling fish pond, and spots for play, gardening, relaxing, and reflecting. Fresh paint, refurbished garage with coated floor, resurfaced driveway, refinished wood floors, and new carpeting, lighting and electrical upgrades.

Easy access to Washington, D.C., government, military and business centers, airports, and Gulf Branch Nature Center and Marcey Park.

Move in by the holidays with nothing to do but enjoy a fresh, sunny home.

Listed by:
Betsy Twigg
[email protected]
(703) 967-4391

Recent Stories

ARLnow Daily Debrief for Nov 2, 2023

Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…

Read more →

Role of state government in abortion and schools looms large in local Va. Senate races

While Arlington has tended to be a Democratic stronghold, two of its incumbent state Senators who are up for re-election are still feeling the urgency of this election where abortion is concerned.

Read more →

Most and least expensive homes sold in Arlington (October 2023)

A look at the most and least expensive single-family homes sold in Arlington last month, October 2023.

Read more →

Park next to HQ2 to transform into winter wonderland and holiday market next month

It’s time to dig out those ugly Christmas sweaters and get into the holiday spirit. The National Landing Business Improvement District is planning a ski-themed holiday festival — dubbed “The…

Read more →

Start Your Health and Fitness Journey Today!

By: Aspire Higher Training

As the festive season approaches, don’t let your health take a backseat! If you are looking to get back on track, or just want to start feeling and moving better, we are here to keep you accountable. At Aspire Higher Training, we offer 1-1 Personal Training for ALL fitness levels, that promotes strength training, agility and the freedom to move pain-free. Monica and her team of trainers are available across Arlington, Va.

If you don’t have access to a gym, no problem, we are located in North Arlington, but if you want to work out from your home/apartment gym, we also offer that flexibility. We truly make it as convenient as possible for you. Before getting started, we offer a free 15-30 minute consultation call to see how we can best help you towards your health and fitness goals. Let’s get started today by setting up a call at your earliest convenience:

Contact

Submit your own Announcement here.

Calling all First-Time Moms!

By: Mamistad First-time Moms

When you’re having your first baby, everyone says: “Join a mom’s group!” The problem… no one tells you HOW. Mamistad has been the answer for 1000s of first-time moms since 2005.

Whether you’re expecting your first or you just had your first baby, all those feelings you’re having are normal and it’s NOT JUST YOU.

Join us to find your own new moms group. We have a FREE new member Zoom call MOST Saturdays. Come meet other new moms and find out how easy it is to be a part of your own Mamistad Mama Tribe – sometimes the very same day!

You need and deserve to have mom friends to share this journey with – especially when you feel physically isolated. Join us, we’re expecting you. :)

Read More

Submit your own Announcement here.

CUMC’s Annual Christmas Tree Sale

Get a gorgeous Christmas Tree AND help your neighbors in need by purchasing from Clarendon UMC’s annual Christmas Tree Sale. Pre-sales start 11/1 and will go until the trees sell out. Pick up your gorgeous Fraser Fir (6-7′ or 7-8′)

Holiday Shop & Winter Bazaar at Wakefield High School

Get ready to embrace the holiday spirit at Wakefield High School’s annual Holiday Shop and Winter Bazaar! This festive event is the perfect way to kickstart the holiday season with your family and friends. Shop local vendors and artists for

More Stories
×

Subscribe to our mailing list