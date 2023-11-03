Listing of the Day: 3542 Military Road

Address: 3542 Military Road

Neighborhood: Broyhill Forest

Type: 3 BR, 3 BA single-family detached — 3,000 sq. ft.

Listed: $1,250,000

Noteworthy: Renewed mid-Century rambler with 2 car garage on lushly landscaped lot

Pristine 3 bedroom, 3 bath home in the Jamestown, Williamsburg, Yorktown school pyramid.

New since 2022: gas furnace, air conditioning compressor, tankless gas water heater, bluetooth enabled gas range, refrigerator with icemaker, wall oven, dishwasher, and microwave, front load washer and gas dryer, 200 Amp electric panel with surge protector, main sewer line, rebuilt and new retaining walls.

Desirable details: family room with doors to covered patio and new decking, open stone patio with firepit and built in gas grill, terraced yard with new plantings, burbling fish pond, and spots for play, gardening, relaxing, and reflecting. Fresh paint, refurbished garage with coated floor, resurfaced driveway, refinished wood floors, and new carpeting, lighting and electrical upgrades.

Easy access to Washington, D.C., government, military and business centers, airports, and Gulf Branch Nature Center and Marcey Park.

Move in by the holidays with nothing to do but enjoy a fresh, sunny home.

Listed by:

Betsy Twigg

[email protected]

(703) 967-4391