Podcast: Michael Stiefvater on Arlington’s tech industry

What’s next for tech in Arlington?
Michael Stiefvater, Director of Business Investment at Arlington Economic Development, sat down with ARLnow’s James Jarvis to discuss Arlington’s emerging tech industry over the last decade and the future outlook for the local tech scene.
Listen below or subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or TuneIn.
Recent Stories
All lanes of the GW Parkway in Arlington are currently blocked by a crash. Police and medics are on scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the southbound GW Parkway near…
Republican David Henshaw explains why you should vote for him for the 40th Virginia State Senate District on Tuesday.
Adam Ebbin explains why you should vote for him on Tuesday for the 39th Virginia State Senate District.
Republican Sophia Moshasha explains why you should vote for her for the 39th State Senate District on Tuesday.
As the festive season approaches, don’t let your health take a backseat! If you are looking to get back on track, or just want to start feeling and moving better, we are here to keep you accountable. At Aspire Higher Training, we offer 1-1 Personal Training for ALL fitness levels, that promotes strength training, agility and the freedom to move pain-free. Monica and her team of trainers are available across Arlington, Va.
If you don’t have access to a gym, no problem, we are located in North Arlington, but if you want to work out from your home/apartment gym, we also offer that flexibility. We truly make it as convenient as possible for you. Before getting started, we offer a free 15-30 minute consultation call to see how we can best help you towards your health and fitness goals. Let’s get started today by setting up a call at your earliest convenience:
When you’re having your first baby, everyone says: “Join a mom’s group!” The problem… no one tells you HOW. Mamistad has been the answer for 1000s of first-time moms since 2005.
Whether you’re expecting your first or you just had your first baby, all those feelings you’re having are normal and it’s NOT JUST YOU.
Join us to find your own new moms group. We have a FREE new member Zoom call MOST Saturdays. Come meet other new moms and find out how easy it is to be a part of your own Mamistad Mama Tribe – sometimes the very same day!
You need and deserve to have mom friends to share this journey with – especially when you feel physically isolated. Join us, we’re expecting you. :)
CUMC’s Annual Christmas Tree Sale
Get a gorgeous Christmas Tree AND help your neighbors in need by purchasing from Clarendon UMC’s annual Christmas Tree Sale. Pre-sales start 11/1 and will go until the trees sell out. Pick up your gorgeous Fraser Fir (6-7′ or 7-8′)
Holiday Shop & Winter Bazaar at Wakefield High School
Get ready to embrace the holiday spirit at Wakefield High School’s annual Holiday Shop and Winter Bazaar! This festive event is the perfect way to kickstart the holiday season with your family and friends. Shop local vendors and artists for