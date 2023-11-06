LA Fitness near Crystal City set to close for renovations and rebranding

The LA Fitness location south of Crystal City is gearing up for a major makeover.
Located on 3550 S. Clark Street in the National Gateway complex near Potomac Yard, the gym announced via flyers last week that it will shut its doors on Friday, Dec. 1, at 2 p.m. and reemerge as “Club Studio Fitness.”
The renovation period is slated to last six months to a year, says club manager Dennis Balnikov, who also confirmed the temporary closure.
“They’re going to rebuild the whole gym,” Balnikov told ARLnow.
While the National Gateway LA Fitness undergoes its transformation, members can use any of the chain’s area locations, including the nearby S. Glebe Road spot in the Arlington Ridge Shopping Center.
With the new name will come new amenities and updated pricing, Balnikov said.
“There’s going to be new equipment, and for this Club Studio, there will be different prices for memberships,” he said.
Club Studio was launched earlier this year by LA Fitness parent company Fitness International as an upscale fitness and wellness concept featuring a range of classes, including yoga and pilates, coupled with “luxury amenities” such as cryotherapy and recovery chambers.
A location is planned in Tysons and in several major cities across the U.S.
