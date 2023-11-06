Listing of the Day: 4009 20th Street N.

Address: 4009 20th Street N.
Neighborhood: Cherrydale
Type: 6 BR, 6 (+1 half) BA single-family detached — 6,118 sq. ft.
Listed: $2,924,000
Noteworthy: Gourmet Kitchen, Dining, and Entertainment Spaces Perfect for Holiday Hosting
There’s nothing like being home for the holidays! Hosting in style has never been easier than what awaits you in the luxurious Charlotte model by local custom home builder Classic Cottages.
This Cherrydale estate boasts 10′ ceilings on the main level, beautiful white oak hardwood floors throughout, and enormous windows allowing for an abundance of natural light to flood this home’s warm interior. The main level features an inviting living room and dining room, butler’s pantry, gourmet kitchen with Thermador appliances (including an awesome wine column), great room with wood beam ceiling and cozy gas fireplace, screened porch, and home office with full lite french doors.
Upstairs you’ll find 5 bedrooms and 5 baths, including a spacious primary suite with a double-sided gas fireplace, 2 large walk-in custom closets, and spa bathroom featuring a soaking tub and lavish tiled shower. Secondary bedrooms are generously sized, each with their own bathroom and walk-in closet.
Lower level features a huge entertainment room with wet bar as well as a fitness room, rec room, and dedicated storage room for your holiday storage!
Listed by:
Michelle Lynch — Urban Living Real Estate, LLC
[email protected]
(571) 366-3324
