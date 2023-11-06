The Pentagon Row outdoor ice skating rink has opened for the season

High temperatures in the 60s and 70s for much of the week will not stop a winter tradition in Pentagon City.

The outdoor ice skating rink at 1201 S. Joyce Street officially opened for the season on Wednesday, Nov. 1, a spokesperson for Westpost — the shopping center formerly known as Pentagon Row — confirmed to ARLnow. The opening has yet to be announced on social media.

The seasonal rink in Westpost’s central plaza is billed as one of the biggest in Virginia.

“The Plaza has an outdoor dual-sided stone fireplace and many shops, restaurants and a coffee shop,” says the rink’s website. “Pentagon Row’s 7,200 square foot ice rink is now the largest outdoor rink in Northern Virginia and the second-largest in the state.”

Discounted reservations for up to two hours of skating can be booked online. Admission costs range from $10 to $13 depending on the skater’s age and whether it’s booked online or on-site. Skate rentals are $6, up from $5 two years ago.

Standard rink hours are as follows.

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Monday: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Tuesday: Noon – 10 p.m.

Noon – 10 p.m. Wednesday: Noon – 10 p.m.

Noon – 10 p.m. Thursday: Noon – 10 p.m.

Noon – 10 p.m. Friday: Noon – 11 p.m.

Noon – 11 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

The rink is scheduled to remain open on holidays and public school off-days, sometimes with expanded hours.