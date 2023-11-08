ARLnow Daily Debrief for Nov 8, 2023

Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
- 9:30 am: Morning Poll: What are you going do with your Virginia tax rebate? | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: Alleged pickleball masturbator nabbed after Columbia Pike peeping incident | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: Upscale market and café Foxtrot coming to Ballston | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: Arlington eyes $1.2M home for Lang Street Community Gardens expansion | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:55 pm: Deep blue Arlington played a supporting role for Dems in competitive state races | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:00 pm: How to Handle Disappointing Grades
- 👉 3:30 pm: Two Free Workshops: Demystifying Retirement Communities + Right-Sizing Planning
- 7:00 pm: Operation Skyshield: Cold war games and their impact on Arlington
Expect a mostly sunny day with a high around 77 degrees. Initially, there will be a south wind at 9-13 mph, transitioning to northwest in the afternoon, and wind gusts could reach up to 20 mph. As for Thursday night, it will be mostly cloudy with a low temperature near 49 degrees and prevailing northwest winds of 8-14 mph. Similar gusts as high as 20 mph might be experienced. See more from Weather.gov.
“The only limit to our realization of tomorrow will be our doubts of today. “
– Franklin D. Roosevelt
