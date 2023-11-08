Small Business Focus: #ShopSmall on Small Business Saturday

This column is sponsored by BizLaunch, a division of Arlington Economic Development.

The Friday after Thanksgiving marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season. This year, we hope you #shopsmall all season long, especially on November 25, Small Business Saturday.

BizLaunch is making it easy for shoppers to find local businesses and get rewarded for shopping locally. With our recently released Business Directory and Open Rewards, BizLaunch simplifies finding local businesses and incentivizes you to #shopsmall. Through Open Rewards, we give shoppers 5% in cash back rewards when they upload their receipts in the app. There are over 1,000 local businesses currently on Open Rewards, with more added every day; you’re sure to find something for everyone on your list.

Let’s meet one of the businesses on Open Rewards today!

The Golden Fox Boutique, a woman-owned lifestyle boutique, is set to launch this month in Arlington, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 15 at 4 p.m.

As the brainchild of a local Arlington resident, Paula Frishman, the Golden Fox Boutique offers a curated collection of elevated apparel, home decor, gifts and accessories for the entire family.

What sets The Golden Fox Boutique apart is its unwavering commitment to featuring woman-owned companies and products made in the DMV (D.C., Maryland, Virginia), aiming to support and promote local businesses.

To help her in her entrepreneurial journey, Frishman worked closely with BizLaunch for guidance and support in starting.

“BizLaunch helped me navigate the small business landscape, offered useful resources and is currently helping coordinate the boutique’s grand opening celebration, held November 15,” said Frishman.

Arlington was the obvious choice for The Golden Fox Boutique because Frishman and her husband reside in Arlington and saw an opportunity to fill a retail gap. “Especially when it comes to offering a high level of customer service and engagement,” says Frishman.

Frishman draws inspiration from friends who have successfully launched their boutiques, particularly Niki Kahle at Lemoncello Boutique. With a deep-rooted passion for offering quality products and exceptional service, The Golden Fox Boutique is committed to creating an elevated lifestyle and fashion destination that Arlington residents will cherish.

Come check out The Golden Fox Boutique at 2700 Clarendon Blvd., Suite 430, or at www.shopgoldenfox.com.

Don’t forget to #ShopSmall this holiday season, and on November 25, come out and support your favorite Arlington small businesses for Small Business Saturday.