Small Business Focus: #ShopSmall on Small Business Saturday

This column is sponsored by BizLaunch, a division of Arlington Economic Development.
The Friday after Thanksgiving marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season. This year, we hope you #shopsmall all season long, especially on November 25, Small Business Saturday.
BizLaunch is making it easy for shoppers to find local businesses and get rewarded for shopping locally. With our recently released Business Directory and Open Rewards, BizLaunch simplifies finding local businesses and incentivizes you to #shopsmall. Through Open Rewards, we give shoppers 5% in cash back rewards when they upload their receipts in the app. There are over 1,000 local businesses currently on Open Rewards, with more added every day; you’re sure to find something for everyone on your list.
Let’s meet one of the businesses on Open Rewards today!
The Golden Fox Boutique, a woman-owned lifestyle boutique, is set to launch this month in Arlington, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 15 at 4 p.m.
As the brainchild of a local Arlington resident, Paula Frishman, the Golden Fox Boutique offers a curated collection of elevated apparel, home decor, gifts and accessories for the entire family.
What sets The Golden Fox Boutique apart is its unwavering commitment to featuring woman-owned companies and products made in the DMV (D.C., Maryland, Virginia), aiming to support and promote local businesses.
To help her in her entrepreneurial journey, Frishman worked closely with BizLaunch for guidance and support in starting.
“BizLaunch helped me navigate the small business landscape, offered useful resources and is currently helping coordinate the boutique’s grand opening celebration, held November 15,” said Frishman.
Arlington was the obvious choice for The Golden Fox Boutique because Frishman and her husband reside in Arlington and saw an opportunity to fill a retail gap. “Especially when it comes to offering a high level of customer service and engagement,” says Frishman.
Frishman draws inspiration from friends who have successfully launched their boutiques, particularly Niki Kahle at Lemoncello Boutique. With a deep-rooted passion for offering quality products and exceptional service, The Golden Fox Boutique is committed to creating an elevated lifestyle and fashion destination that Arlington residents will cherish.
Come check out The Golden Fox Boutique at 2700 Clarendon Blvd., Suite 430, or at www.shopgoldenfox.com.
Don’t forget to #ShopSmall this holiday season, and on November 25, come out and support your favorite Arlington small businesses for Small Business Saturday.
Recent Stories
The Arlington County Board is considering buying a property adjacent to the Lang Street Community Gardens to expand local gardening space. The board is set to review — and possibly approve…
Upscale market and café Foxtrot plans to open a new location in Ballston. “Opening soon” signs are up in the space previously occupied by the fast-casual chicken sandwich shop Farmbird,…
A man whose stroke on the pickleball court was most unwelcome has allegedly been identified and arrested. Police say a 49-year-old Arlington resident was taken into custody Monday after a…
Virginia residents have been receiving state tax rebates over the past week or so. The rebates for those who paid taxes in 2022 — $200 for individual filers, $400 for…
As the festive season approaches, don’t let your health take a backseat! If you are looking to get back on track, or just want to start feeling and moving better, we are here to keep you accountable. At Aspire Higher Training, we offer 1-1 Personal Training for ALL fitness levels, that promotes strength training, agility and the freedom to move pain-free. Monica and her team of trainers are available across Arlington, Va.
If you don’t have access to a gym, no problem, we are located in North Arlington, but if you want to work out from your home/apartment gym, we also offer that flexibility. We truly make it as convenient as possible for you. Before getting started, we offer a free 15-30 minute consultation call to see how we can best help you towards your health and fitness goals. Let’s get started today by setting up a call at your earliest convenience.
When you’re having your first baby, everyone says: “Join a mom’s group!” The problem… no one tells you HOW. Mamistad has been the answer for 1000s of first-time moms since 2005.
Whether you’re expecting your first or you just had your first baby, all those feelings you’re having are normal and it’s NOT JUST YOU.
Join us to find your own new moms group. We have a FREE new member Zoom call MOST Saturdays. Come meet other new moms and find out how easy it is to be a part of your own Mamistad Mama Tribe – sometimes the very same day!
You need and deserve to have mom friends to share this journey with – especially when you feel physically isolated. Join us, we’re expecting you. :)
M4TR Retrofuture Rockfest at The Renegade
3+ hours of Retrofuture dance vibes from M4TR (Music 4 The Revolution). Our Spotify hits (over 900,000 streams), new originals, and cover songs from bands that inspired us – The Cure, The Cars, Eurythmics, Duran Duran, No Doubt, ELO, Toto
Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Patrice DeVeaux
Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Patrice DeVeaux
Friday, November 17
Headliner: Patrice DeVeaux
Patrice DeVeaux is an emerging force & rising star from Richmond, Virginia. Patrice has been traveling doing standup all over the country, opening for Orlando Jones, Chaunté Wayans,