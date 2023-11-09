Cava Mezze’s 12-year run in Clarendon appears to have come to an end

Cava Mezze has quietly shuttered in Clarendon, with a “For Lease” sign recently placed out front.
This comes after the restaurant — the upscale original version of the popular, publicly traded Mediterranean chain — changed its status to “closed” on the company’s website last month. Google, however, still lists it as “temporarily closed.”
During a visit to the eatery at 2940 Clarendon Blvd on Oct. 4, ARLnow observed minor construction and scattered materials inside. A manager, seen turning away puzzled would-be customers, said the closure was due to renovations but offered no details on when the restaurant might reopen.
Now, the “For Lease” sign sits in the window of the restaurant, which first opened in 2011, strongly suggesting that the closure is permanent.
Neither the company nor the property manager CBRE responded to ARLnow’s request for comment before publication.
Both Cava Mezze locations in Rockville and Olney, Maryland, are still open, as are the two fast-casual Cava locations in Rosslyn and Ballston.
