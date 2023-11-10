Morning Notes

Veterans Day Closures — Arlington schools, libraries and most local government facilities are closed today due to the observance of Veterans Day. Additionally, parking meters will not be enforced. [Arlington County]
Event at Arlington National Cemetery — “Join ANC for the National #VeteransDay Observance this Sat., Nov. 11 at 11… You must use the tram to go to the Memorial Amphitheater, walking to the event will not be permitted.” [Twitter]
Gun Brandishing Incident — “4600 block of King Street. At approximately 7:17 a.m. on November 8, police were dispatched to the report of a brandishing. Upon arrival, it was determined the female victim was walking in the area when the female suspect approached and began yelling and filming her before allegedly brandishing what appeared to be a firearm. The suspect subsequently left the scene in a vehicle. During the course of the investigation, officers identified the suspect, located her inside her vehicle and took her into custody.” [ACPD]
Comcast Gets Another Extension — “Arlington County Board members on Nov. 11 are expected to extend, again, the franchise agreement that allows Comcast to provide cable-television service in the county… The extension will allow both sides to continue working on an agreement through late 2024. In a letter to the county government, Comcast officials agreed to the extension.” [Gazette Leader]
Another Snowy Winter Prediction — “We’re anticipating a harsher winter ahead, and one that is much more satisfying for those who love the snow. Our outlook calls for above-normal snowfall for the first time since the winter of 2018-2019, when Reagan National Airport, Washington’s official observing location, received 16.9 inches.” [Capital Weather Gang]
It’s Friday — Expect rain mainly from 10am to 4pm, accompanied by cloudy skies and a high near 52. Northwest winds will shift west, blowing at 6 to 10 mph, with a 70% chance of precipitation. Rainfall amounts will be less than a tenth of an inch. Friday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 38 and a light west wind. Veterans Day will be mostly sunny, featuring a high around 55 and northwest winds at 6 to 8 mph. [Weather.gov]
Flickr pool photo by Tom Mockler
Recent Stories
A look at the most and least expensive condos sold in Arlington last month, October 2023.
Cava Mezze has quietly shuttered in Clarendon, with a “For Lease” sign recently placed out front. This comes after the restaurant — the upscale original version of the popular, publicly…
Break the ice this winter with more than 50 leagues across D.C., Northern Virginia, and Silver Spring in 11 different sports 🏀 🏐. Whether you’re looking to embrace the chill with our…
Protests have been targeting the Arlington offices of military contractors amid the Israel-Hamas war. At least the second protest in as many days was being held outside of the Lockheed…
