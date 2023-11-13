Amazon-owned health clinic One Medical makes debut in Rosslyn

Amazon’s One Medical recently opened a new healthcare clinic in Rosslyn, offering more than just the usual medical services.

Like a regular primary care doctor’s office, patients can seek treatment for a range of medical issues, from common illnesses to routine health check-ups.

The membership-based service offers other benefits such as 24/7 virtual care, same-day appointments and minimal wait times, for an annual fee of $199. Last week Amazon announced that Prime members could get One Medical membership for $9/mo or $99/year.

Located at 1771 N. Pierce Street, at the base of the Cortland Apartments and a stone’s throw from the upscale market and café Foxtrot, this clinic marks One Medical’s first foray into Arlington.

It joins similar full-service clinics in the area, including in Tysons and the Mosaic District.

Amazon, which completed the first phase of its second headquarters in Pentagon City this summer, acquired One Medical in February.

This was a significant shift for the company, which unsuccessfully tried to start its own telemedicine and primary care provider.