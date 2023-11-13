Join Wild Birds Unlimited for their 32nd Anniversary Party starting November 16!

Wild Birds Unlimited is having a party to celebrate our 32nd Anniversary starting on Thursday, November 16 through Saturday, November 18 from 10 a.m-6 p.m. and on Sunday, November 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bringing People and Nature Together! This had been our passion for 11,680 days! What does that mean? What Nature? What People? Together where?

The answers are simple. Nature that is all around us, right outside our back doors. People who enjoy the majesty and beauty of all wild birds in our backyards. Together, from our business, Wild Birds Unlimited in Arlington, to the homes where they live.

Wild Birds Unlimited has been in business for 11,680 days. Through all that time, our dedicated customers have supported us and our mission, “Bringing People and Nature Together”. To celebrate, we are holding our 32nd Anniversary Party.

In addition to 11,680 days open, we’ve had:

10,324,000 pounds of bird food sold

40,000 transactions

300 jobs created

34,744 miles driven by staff to deliver seed

2,080,742 steps to our basement and back

And 2 bajillion birds fed!

We have enjoyed our 32 years being part of this community offering interesting and educational information about the hobby of backyard bird feeding and bringing nature to their yards. Giving back to the community by having this party is one small way in which we, at Wild Birds Unlimited, are saying, thank you!

During the party, we’ll have huge sales, giveaways including samples and free calendars, and coffee and treats to enjoy while you browse! We have a huge variety of products in the store right now, including the best bird seed on the planet and the perfect gifts for your loved ones this year. Our expert staff will help you find exactly what you need, and our high-quality products will help you enjoy the outdoors 365 days a year. We hope to see a lot of people visit and enjoy this fun atmosphere, rain or shine! It’s a terrific way for people to get out and experience nature before the rush of the holidays.

What better gift to give to people than the joy of nature?

We could never have survived 11,680 days without the fantastic support of all our customers in the Northern Virginia community. Through all the challenges of running a retail store you have always been there for us, and we thank you profusely!

Visit our website and shop online at www.wbu.com/arlington and be sure to check out our Facebook Page! To learn how you can open your own Wild Birds Unlimited, visit www.wbufranchise.com.

For more information, contact Wild Birds Unlimited at 703-241-3988. Wild Birds Unlimited, located in Arlington, Virginia is part of the original and largest franchise system of backyard bird feeding and nature specialty stores with more than 350 locations throughout the United States and Canada. Wild Birds Unlimited specializes in bringing people and nature together with bird feeding and nature products, expert advice, and educational events.