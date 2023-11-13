Morning Notes

APS Payroll Problems Probed — “Outside consultants have delivered a scathing critique of the Arlington school system’s payroll processing, pointing to burnt out and undersupported staff, a failure at times to follow established policies and procedures, and antiquated technology. If school-system leaders can’t or don’t want to sufficiently fix the internal issues, the consultants suggest outsourcing at least part of the operation.” [Gazette Leader]

Another Wreck at Dicey Intersection — “Another day, another car accident! Same intersection – N Park & N George Mason. Install the light!” [Twitter]

Kennedy Burial Anniversary — “November 25, 2023 is the 60th anniversary of President Kennedy’s burial at Arlington National Cemetery (ANC). The President’s tragic death had a profound impact on the nation, but his televised funeral at Arlington also forever changed the nature of ANC. As a result, demand for burial at ANC grew significantly and led to many changes at the cemetery to include expansion, the creation of above ground inurnment spaces, and restrictions on eligibility.” [Patch]

Elementary School Getting Mural — “I’m happy to share my opportunity to work on another out of state school residency @JamestownAPS in Arlington,Virginia. This year’s theme will focus on the Kindness.” [Twitter]

About Met Park Plants — “Metropolitan Park offers serene walking paths, unique public art installations, a dog park, a children’s play area, and an active central green, all nestled inside a horticultural masterpiece partially inspired by the United States Botanic Garden in Washington, D.C. The park is home to more than 50,000 understory plants, 300 trees, and 160 native and native-adaptive species.” [Amazon]

It’s Monday — Expect a sunny day with temperatures reaching a high of around 57 degrees, accompanied by a calm wind picking up from the south at 5 to 7 mph during the morning. Monday night remains clear, with lows around 41 degrees. The southwest wind of 7 to 9 mph will shift to a northwest direction after midnight. [Weather.gov]

Flickr pool photo by Jeff Vincent