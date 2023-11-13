UPDATED: Police and fire department respond to bomb threat at middle school

(Updated at 11:15 a.m.) Someone phoned in a bomb threat at Swanson Middle School this morning.

The caller claimed that bombs were planted in the middle school, in the Westover area. The school was quickly placed in lockdown, an Arlington Public Schools spokesman confirmed to ARLnow.

Police and fire department personnel — including bomb-sniffing dogs — were dispatched to the school around 9:50 a.m.

The following was sent to Swanson families just before 10:30 a.m.

Swanson Middle School remains in lockdown* due to a bomb threat made over the phone. The Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) and Arlington County Fire Department are on the scene to determine the credibility of the threat. All students and staff are safe at this time. The safety and security of students and staff is our top priority. At this time, we ask that parents stay where they are and remain available to receive updates and instructions as needed. Please do not come to the school. Additional details will be communicated as soon as they are known.

As of 11:15 a.m. Arlington County police said no explosives were found during a search of the school.