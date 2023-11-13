UPDATED: Police and fire department respond to bomb threat at middle school

(Updated at 11:15 a.m.) Someone phoned in a bomb threat at Swanson Middle School this morning.
The caller claimed that bombs were planted in the middle school, in the Westover area. The school was quickly placed in lockdown, an Arlington Public Schools spokesman confirmed to ARLnow.
Police and fire department personnel — including bomb-sniffing dogs — were dispatched to the school around 9:50 a.m.
The following was sent to Swanson families just before 10:30 a.m.
Swanson Middle School remains in lockdown* due to a bomb threat made over the phone. The Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) and Arlington County Fire Department are on the scene to determine the credibility of the threat. All students and staff are safe at this time. The safety and security of students and staff is our top priority.
At this time, we ask that parents stay where they are and remain available to receive updates and instructions as needed. Please do not come to the school. Additional details will be communicated as soon as they are known.
As of 11:15 a.m. Arlington County police said no explosives were found during a search of the school.
UPDATE: A search of the property has concluded and no evidence of a crime was located at the school. The investigation into the circumstances of the telephone threat is ongoing.
— ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) November 13, 2023
Recent Stories
Santa Claus is returning to Arlington later this week. The Fashion Centre at Pentagon City is kicking off its photos with Santa this coming Friday, according to the mall’s website….
Amazon’s One Medical recently opened a new healthcare clinic in Rosslyn, offering more than just the usual medical services. Like a regular primary care doctor’s office, patients can seek treatment for…
APS Payroll Problems Probed — “Outside consultants have delivered a scathing critique of the Arlington school system’s payroll processing, pointing to burnt out and undersupported staff, a failure at times…
A teen was reportedly shot in the ankle this afternoon at the site of the former Key Bridge Marriott. Initial reports suggest the teen was shot while a group of…
As the festive season approaches, don’t let your health take a backseat! If you are looking to get back on track, or just want to start feeling and moving better, we are here to keep you accountable. At Aspire Higher Training, we offer 1-1 Personal Training for ALL fitness levels, that promotes strength training, agility and the freedom to move pain-free. Monica and her team of trainers are available across Arlington, Va.
If you don’t have access to a gym, no problem, we are located in North Arlington, but if you want to work out from your home/apartment gym, we also offer that flexibility. We truly make it as convenient as possible for you. Before getting started, we offer a free 15-30 minute consultation call to see how we can best help you towards your health and fitness goals. Let’s get started today by setting up a call at your earliest convenience.
When you’re having your first baby, everyone says: “Join a mom’s group!” The problem… no one tells you HOW. Mamistad has been the answer for 1000s of first-time moms since 2005.
Whether you’re expecting your first or you just had your first baby, all those feelings you’re having are normal and it’s NOT JUST YOU.
Join us to find your own new moms group. We have a FREE new member Zoom call MOST Saturdays. Come meet other new moms and find out how easy it is to be a part of your own Mamistad Mama Tribe – sometimes the very same day!
You need and deserve to have mom friends to share this journey with – especially when you feel physically isolated. Join us, we’re expecting you. :)
First-time Moms Groups Forming In DC/NOVA Now!
IN-PERSON GROUPS – just the Intro Meeting is VIRTUAL. :)
When you’re having your first baby, everyone says: “Join a Mom’s Group!” The problem? No one tells you HOW! Today’s your lucky day! :)
Whether you’re expecting your first or
M4TR Retrofuture Rockfest at The Renegade
3+ hours of Retrofuture dance vibes from M4TR (Music 4 The Revolution). Our Spotify hits (over 900,000 streams), new originals, and cover songs from bands that inspired us – The Cure, The Cars, Eurythmics, Duran Duran, No Doubt, ELO, Toto