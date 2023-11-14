Anti-theft AirTags, wild weather, and more

Recently, the District launched a pilot designed to recover stolen cars.

By providing owners with an AirTag, the hope is that vehicles can be quickly located. Adding an AirTag to your vehicle (which can be hidden in the lining of your trunk or other less obvious placement) is just an additional method to know where your property is, though anyone with any iPhone can be notified that an AirTag is in the vehicle. Other measures to protect your car may include having your VIN etched into the catalytic converter or other valuable target parts.

Wheel locks protect your tires and rims, and generally also need to be accessible for your maintenance appointments.

Record winter weather is predicted, and this could be another season where drivers inadvertently spend more time in their car due to adverse commuting conditions. As temperatures drop, ensure fluids like coolant are at recommended levels and that your battery is in good health. Keeping up with basic or manufacturer-recommended maintenance on your car ensures you’re prepared for whatever the forecast has in store.

