Morning Notes

APS Snow Plan — “Should a particularly rough winter cost the Arlington school system two weeks or more of instructional time, the school system will revert to online learning rather than extend the school year or cut into spring break.” [Gazette Leader]
Rollover Crash in Rosslyn — From Alan Henney: “2-VEHICLE CRASH WITH HIGHLANDER ON ITS SIDE— North Rhodes St and Wilson Blvd in Rosslyn (Arlington). No injuries. (7:50 p.m.)” [Twitter]
Local Real Estate Slowdown — “Typical seasonal market cooling coupled with a modest year-over-year decline in inventory held back total sales across Arlington in October, while prices generally were flat compared to a year before. A total of 149 properties went to closing countywide for the month… That was down about 18 percent from a year before.” [Gazette Leader]
Union: Too Much ACFD Overtime — “Unfortunately our members are experiencing the same situation. Unprecedented attrition levels and forced overtime is having a tremendous impact on our members and their families.” [Twitter]
W-L Makes Early Playoff Exit — “What was a championship regular season ended early in the playoffs with a first-round home loss for the Washington-Liberty Generals in the 6D North Region football tournament. Liberty District and Arlington County champion and No. 3 seed Washington-Liberty (9-2) was defeated by the sixth-seed Westfield Bulldogs, 30-7, the night of Nov. 10.” [Gazette Leader]
Restaurants Open for Thanksgiving — “For people who don’t want to spend hours or even days cooking and cleaning up from a big turkey dinner, several restaurants in Arlington are open Thanksgiving Day.” [Patch]
It’s Tuesday — Expect sunny conditions with highs around 58 degrees and northwest winds at 10-13 mph, gusting up to 22 mph. Tuesday night, skies will be mostly clear with lows near 35 degrees and north winds around 6 mph. [Weather.gov]
Flickr pool photo by Emma K. Alexandra
Recent Stories
Good Monday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
A 53-year-old Maryland man has been charged after a shooting on the former Key Bridge Marriott site. Police say the man was working as a security guard Sunday afternoon when…
The Arlington County Board approved a planning document for Langston Blvd with nearly a dozen changes intended to respond to broad and neighborhood-specific concerns.
