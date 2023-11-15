Annual Jennifer Bush-Lawson 5K and festival slated for Saturday

Get ready to dust off those old running shoes.
The ninth annual Jennifer Bush-Lawson 5K race and festival is set for Saturday in the Yorktown neighborhood.
The event commemorates Jennifer Bush-Lawson, an Arlington resident who was struck and killed in 2014 by a dump truck while placing her child into a minivan near Nottingham Elementary. More pedestrian fatalities have since occurred on the same stretch of Little Falls Road, though new safety measures were installed earlier this year.
The race, first held in 2015, kicks off at 9 a.m. at the Knights of Columbus (5115 Little Falls Road). Those who want to support the cause without running in the cold can participate in a “Family Fun Day” festival, featuring a beer garden, a children’s fun run, moon bounces, laser tag, a rock wall, balloon animals, face painting and live performances.
The registration fee for the race is $40, which includes a T-shirt, or $35 for those opting out of the shirt. Participants can also choose to donate without participating in the race.
Festival-only tickets are priced at $25, granting access to all activities excluding the 5K. A combined ticket for both the race and festival is available for $50.
Proceeds support the Jennifer Bush-Lawson Foundation, founded in 2015 by Jennifer’s husband, Neal Lawson, to provide women in need and their babies with maternal and infant care.
“This event carries on the legacy of Jenn Lawson, a dedicated mom and runner who was passionate about making available to all mothers the same level of care she received for her own complicated pregnancies,” the event page says.
In line with previous years, the Arlington County Police Department has announced several road closures for the duration of the event.
The following roadways will be closed from approximately 8:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. to accommodate the event:
- Yorktown Boulevard, from Little Falls Road/N. Greenbrier Street to N. Kensington Street
- Little Falls Road, from N. Edison Street to Yorktown Boulevard and from Yorktown Boulevard/N. Kensington Street to N. Ohio Street
- N. Lexington Street, from Yorktown Boulevard to 27th Street N.
- 27th Road N., from the dead end to N. Lexington Street
- 27th Street N., from N. Lexington Street to N. Ohio Street
- John Marshall Drive at 27th Street N.
- N. Ohio Street, from 27th Street N. to Little Falls Road
When safe to do so, residents of the affected areas will be escorted through the road closures, as necessary, to minimize the impact on the community. All roadways are expected to reopen at 10:30 a.m. Community members are asked to park vehicles in driveways to reduce the congestion on the course and to allow for standard traffic conditions to return as quickly as possible.
Photo via Jennifer Bush-Lawson Foundation/Facebook
