Biz Talk: Arlington Talent Program accepting applications

This article was written by Arlington Economic Development.
The Arlington Talent Program (ATP) is now accepting applications for its second year of providing paid, on-the-job learning opportunities to Arlington and Alexandria residents interested in launching a career in software development.
The innovative program is a partnership between Arlington Economic Development (AED) and Arlington-based software consultancy Exelaration. It is a new way to address the ongoing challenges of finding tech workers to fill open jobs in the region.
From Learners to Coders
The Arlington Talent Program’s initial year yielded remarkable results, including a 100% program completion rate and a 100% pass rate of SCRUM Master I Certification. Most participants have transitioned to full-time tech employment with their new knowledge of high-demand program languages (e.g., HTML/CSS, JavaScript, Ruby on Rails, Angular). The average pay and work rate for participants have increased by 26% and 38%, respectively, and will continue to rise as they gain experience and advancement. These achievements represent not just statistics but tangible transformations in the participants’ lives.
“The Arlington Talent Pilot Program offered me a great opportunity to enter the field with no formal and relevant background in IT, in addition to stellar mentorship on real-world projects to gain both experience and theoretical knowledge,” said participant Liam Cespedes, who was part of the first cohort and is continuing work on client projects.
AED and Exelaration designed this program to allow Arlington and Alexandria residents to enter the tech workforce without a college degree or prior tech experience requirements. The competitive pilot program accepted applications from dozens of individuals for each cohort, many of whom showed promise in the tech field but lacked those traditional resume credentials to find work.
AED and Exelaration are proud to have collaborated with partners at Capital Youth Empowerment Program, Bridges to Independence, Alexandria-Arlington Regional Workforce Council, and Virginia Values Veterans to advertise this program and ensure this unique opportunity reached underrepresented and underserved communities.
Applications for the next cohort are open through Nov. 26. Accepted participants will work full-time with Exelaration for 12 weeks beginning on Jan. 23, 2024. For more information or to apply, visit exelaration.com/arlingtontalent.
Opportunities for Businesses
Companies needing IT modernization and custom software solutions also benefit from the Arlington Talent Pilot Program. Companies receive quality work products led by experienced software developers and can save significantly with the blended billable rate by including learners on projects.
Arlington-based Agile technology firm Excella recently partnered with the program to expand one of its federal modernization projects. The Exelaration team works closely with the larger Excella team to upgrade enterprise software within a Ruby on Rails environment. In addition to the modernized software, Excella has the option of hiring learners who are now skilled engineers fully trained in their environment. “Competing for talent is hard, and this program gives us a proven way to add trained professionals to our teams, who help us meet our clients’ mission,” says Excella’s National Security Director, Allison Harvey.
The upcoming program adds more software engineering capacity to take on new company partners. “We especially love to work with Arlington companies, but we’re happy to work with organizations across the country looking to modernize their technology,” says Exelaration CEO Steve Cooper, who adds that the program is looking for additional client companies who could benefit from the work of these budding engineers.
Companies can connect with the program in other ways, too. Arlington Community Federal Credit Union hosted a lunch for the fall team inside their technology shop. This gave the emerging engineers a “day-in-the-life” view of what it’s like to have a tech job. Over kabobs and tacos, Credit Union CIO David Martinez and his team answered questions about the rewards and challenges of IT careers.
Companies looking to partner with the program can learn more here.
Recent Stories
Widespread speed cameras and more funding for prosecutors are two emerging priorities for Arlington County during the upcoming legislative session. The Arlington County Board got a first look at its…
A curious plaque outside a private development in the Old Glebe neighborhood underwent some copy-editing in recent years. The plaque is attached to a large stone on the corner of…
Arlington is not known as a hotspot for forest fires, but there’s an elevated danger of wildfires throughout Northern Virginia today. Other parts of Virginia, Maryland and West Virginia are…
Historic Resources Plan Approved — “On Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, the Arlington County Board approved an update to the Historic and Cultural Resources Plan (HCRP), concluding a multiyear process to…
Join us for the second in our Science Meets Judaism series, this time focused on animal sentience. Recent research has begun to document animals’ mental states and internal experience. Just as animals have their own personalities, some may share a capacity for perceptions that we would recognize as spiritual. Do animals have souls? Mike Jawer, author of Sensitive Soul and several other books, will propose a way to gauge soulfulness based on biology and on emotion. From a Jewish perspective, what would it mean to view other creatures as possessing souls? How does that correspond to Jewish teachings on the lives of animals? Dr. Sharon will discuss two of the most prominent stories about animals from the Torah, and explore the ways in which “talking animals” embody a respect for other species and their roles in human life.
A Q&A session will take place after the presentations, and refreshments will be served.
As the festive season approaches, don’t let your health take a backseat! If you are looking to get back on track, or just want to start feeling and moving better, we are here to keep you accountable. At Aspire Higher Training, we offer 1-1 Personal Training for ALL fitness levels, that promotes strength training, agility and the freedom to move pain-free. Monica and her team of trainers are available across Arlington, Va.
If you don’t have access to a gym, no problem, we are located in North Arlington, but if you want to work out from your home/apartment gym, we also offer that flexibility. We truly make it as convenient as possible for you. Before getting started, we offer a free 15-30 minute consultation call to see how we can best help you towards your health and fitness goals. Let’s get started today by setting up a call at your earliest convenience.
First-time Moms Groups Forming In DC/NOVA Now!
IN-PERSON GROUPS – just the Intro Meeting is VIRTUAL. :)
When you’re having your first baby, everyone says: “Join a Mom’s Group!” The problem? No one tells you HOW! Today’s your lucky day! :)
Whether you’re expecting your first or
M4TR Retrofuture Rockfest at The Renegade
3+ hours of Retrofuture dance vibes from M4TR (Music 4 The Revolution). Our Spotify hits (over 900,000 streams), new originals, and cover songs from bands that inspired us – The Cure, The Cars, Eurythmics, Duran Duran, No Doubt, ELO, Toto