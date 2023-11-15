Morning Notes

Historic Resources Plan Approved — “On Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, the Arlington County Board approved an update to the Historic and Cultural Resources Plan (HCRP), concluding a multiyear process to develop a more modern approach to how the County advances the preservation and appreciation of its built and cultural environments.” [Arlington County]

Burglary at Clarendon Smoke Shop — From Dave Statter: “Burglars hit a smoke & vape shop in Arlington County (VA). Video shows two people looking at the business at 2907 Wilson Boulevard in Clarendon just after 1:00 a.m. yesterday. A few minutes later, according to @ArlingtonVaPD, the pair broke through the glass of the front door. One of the burglars tripped on the way out less than a minute later.” [Twitter]

I-395 Crash on Camera — Also from Dave Statter: “While there are close calls daily (really hourly) on I-395S at Exit 8C to Crystal City, this is the first crash I’ve spotted in a while. As usual, it involves jockeying for position trying to get either to the left exit or 8B’s right-side exit at the last second.” [Twitter]

Arlington Real Estate is Lukewarm — “The Arlington residential real-estate market was essentially the only one across the Washington region with any wind beneath its wings in as autumn took hold. The county proved the only locality to sustain a three-digit rating in the monthly T3 Home-Demand Index, which looks at buyer interest all the way down to the ZIP code level.” [Gazette Leader]

’40 Under 40′ Nominations — “The Leadership Center for Excellence and Leadership Fairfax again in 2024 will collaborate on a ’40 Under 40′ initiative, honoring young leaders throughout the region… Nominations are due by Jan. 19.” [Gazette Leader]

It’s Wednesday — Expect mostly sunny skies with a high of around 57 degrees. Winds will be light and variable before shifting to the south at 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, with a low of 38 degrees. [Weather.gov]