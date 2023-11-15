The turkeys are flying! Deadline nears for RSVP Catering’s all-in-one feast

If you don’t make the call to RSVP Catering by Monday, Nov. 20, Thanksgiving’s dinner is on you. And you don’t want that.
We warned you last week that RSVP Catering’s 2023 Thanksgiving home delivered meal deal was filling up, and now we remind you again: If you want RSVP Catering, the region’s premier catering service, you must place your order by Monday, November 20, at 5 p.m.
After that, you can relax! RSVP is offering to simplify Thanksgiving dinner by delivering it to your door in an elegant package complete with a choice of turkey, four side dishes, plus all the trimmings: turkey gravy, cranberry-orange relish, homemade mini brioche rolls, and sweet potato biscuits.
This year, RSVP Catering is offering herb roasted turkey or honey-citrus glazed turkey as the showcase centerpiece of all-in-one packages for $195 and $390, depending on how many guests you expect to impress and, perhaps, overwhelm (in a good way!).
Turkeys come with a choice of four sides, including creamy mashed potatoes, sage and turkey sausage cornbread stuffing, sauteed green beans, pomegranate roasted root vegetables, and fall harvest salad. Many of the options are gluten free.
Optional dessert offerings, which feed six to eight guests, bring to the table Dutch apple pie, bourbon pecan pie, pumpkin chiffon pie, and pear and pistachio tart.
Your Turkey Day feast is as easy as your next phone call. And it’s up to you to decide if you confess to your guests that you prepared this awesome meal yourself.
But get moving! See the RSVP Catering Thanksgiving 2023 menu.
The full RSPV Catering menu is available for home delivery ala carte. Email RSPV Catering at [email protected], or call 703-573-8700.
