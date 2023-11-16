After several crashes, county fast-tracks intersection near Lubber Run Community Center for safety improvements

Relief is coming for a crash-prone intersection in front of the Lubber Run Community Center.
Arlington’s Dept. of Environmental Services says it is working on an expedited design and construction timeline to install a traffic signal at the intersection of N. Park Drive and N. George Mason Drive, near Barrett Elementary School, by the end of 2024.
Last month, the county told ARLnow it was working to get a signal installed within the next three years. The decision to shorten the timeline responds to an uptick in crashes there this year, DES told the Arlington Forest Civic Association in a meeting yesterday (Wednesday).
“The signal project is on target for completion by the end of next year,” Vision Zero Coordinator Christine Baker tells ARLnow. “We must procure all materials and finalize construction plans.”
With the installation date a year away, the county evaluated a trio of interim solutions while removing and trimming overgrown trees and shrubs in the median to improve sight distances.
At this troubled intersection, drivers on N. Park Drive have a two-way stop sign before traversing the four lanes of traffic on N. George Mason Drive.
Left turns and through traffic on N. Park Drive are the primary causes of crashes, says Baker.
After evaluating temporary stop signs, traffic signals or barriers to restrict certain traffic patterns, DES decided to keep exploring how to add barriers.
“We are also assessing the potential impacts to nearby intersections, such as Henderson, to ensure safe alternative routing,” Baker said.
In its presentation last night, DES said turn restrictions are easy to install and effective. Crashes dropped at the intersection of Old Dominion Drive and Little Falls Road when similar turn restrictions were introduced there.
The restrictions on turning and going straight on N. Park Drive are set to be installed before the end of 2023. They will be removed when the traffic signals go in at the end of next year.
The updates are good news for residents, who have been asking for a solution soon, predicting pedestrians could get hurt. So far this year, the county has lowered speeds on the road near Barrett, repaved and restriped intersection — adding a “SLOW SCHOOL XING” message.
“Arlington Forest residents have been very concerned about safety at the intersection of George Mason Drive and North Park Drive for several years,” Arlington Forest Citizens Association President Esther Bowring said in a statement.
“That is why we are appreciative that Arlington County has now committed to not only expediting installation of a traffic signal at that location, but also to installing interim measures to improve pedestrian and traffic safety until the signal is installed,” she continued.
A traffic signal was recommended back in 2017, when traffic near the site was studied as part of plans for the new Lubber Run Community Center. Ultimately, the county moved forward with a Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon and pedestrian refuge.
Staff did pledge to conduct a traffic signal analysis after the community center was finished and new travel patterns settled.
Five years later, DES recommended traffic signals because it is close to a school, has high volumes of pedestrians and fast-moving cars, and a history of crashes.
Since 2018, there have been 25 crashes at the intersection, of which 21 were angle crashes related to left turns and faulty assessments of gaps in traffic.
Six crashes have resulted in an injury, including two injuring a pedestrian or person on a scooter.
There were four visible-injury crashes between 2021-22, which prompted the county to include a traffic signal in its capital improvement plan.
DES says it is focused on procuring construction services, traffic signal poles and materials and obtaining the appropriate temporary and permanent easements.
“Traffic signals are complex projects, and this location is no exception,” department communications specialist Nate Graham told the Arlington Forest Civic Association. “There are several variables driving this timeline, and we are continuing to explore all opportunities to reduce the timeline further where possible.”
The intersection could also get automated speeding enforcement because it is within a school zone. Once ACPD and DES procure a vendor and agree to a contract, DES will evaluate placement of cameras, which will rotate periodically.
Recent Stories
An Arlington County-owned pickup truck was driven off the side of a small concrete bridge in Lubber Run Park this afternoon. The low, narrow bridge over Lubber Run is located…
Arlington’s two state Senators have landed key leadership roles after Democrats won control of the General Assembly last week. State Sen. Barbara Favola will continue as Majority Whip, sharing her…
The holidays are warmer and brighter when celebrated with those you love! Lee Heights Shops has everything you need with gift ideas from a unique selection of curated shops and…
Meridian Pint in Dominion Hills is undergoing yet another change in ownership. The family restaurant and taphouse closed on Oct. 31 after opening its doors in 2019. This wasn’t the…
Join us for the second in our Science Meets Judaism series, this time focused on animal sentience. Recent research has begun to document animals’ mental states and internal experience. Just as animals have their own personalities, some may share a capacity for perceptions that we would recognize as spiritual. Do animals have souls? Mike Jawer, author of Sensitive Soul and several other books, will propose a way to gauge soulfulness based on biology and on emotion. From a Jewish perspective, what would it mean to view other creatures as possessing souls? How does that correspond to Jewish teachings on the lives of animals? Dr. Sharon will discuss two of the most prominent stories about animals from the Torah, and explore the ways in which “talking animals” embody a respect for other species and their roles in human life.
A Q&A session will take place after the presentations, and refreshments will be served.
As the festive season approaches, don’t let your health take a backseat! If you are looking to get back on track, or just want to start feeling and moving better, we are here to keep you accountable. At Aspire Higher Training, we offer 1-1 Personal Training for ALL fitness levels, that promotes strength training, agility and the freedom to move pain-free. Monica and her team of trainers are available across Arlington, Va.
If you don’t have access to a gym, no problem, we are located in North Arlington, but if you want to work out from your home/apartment gym, we also offer that flexibility. We truly make it as convenient as possible for you. Before getting started, we offer a free 15-30 minute consultation call to see how we can best help you towards your health and fitness goals. Let’s get started today by setting up a call at your earliest convenience.
First-time Moms Groups Forming In DC/NOVA Now!
IN-PERSON GROUPS – just the Intro Meeting is VIRTUAL. :)
When you’re having your first baby, everyone says: “Join a Mom’s Group!” The problem? No one tells you HOW! Today’s your lucky day! :)
Whether you’re expecting your first or
M4TR Retrofuture Rockfest at The Renegade
3+ hours of Retrofuture dance vibes from M4TR (Music 4 The Revolution). Our Spotify hits (over 900,000 streams), new originals, and cover songs from bands that inspired us – The Cure, The Cars, Eurythmics, Duran Duran, No Doubt, ELO, Toto