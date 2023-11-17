Just in time for the holidays, here are some of the newer additions to the ARLnow Shop

The holiday season is here and you’re probably wondering what to get those special Arlingtonians in your life. Lucky for you, the ARLnow Shop has plenty of gift options for savvy locals.
Among the offerings are some new, notable additions since the store launched in August, including:
- A brown flip flop t-shirt, perfect for wearing to your favorite chain coffee shop
- An ARL t-shirt, in unisex and women’s styles, providing a lighter-weight alternative to our best-selling ARL hoodie
- A framed Arlington neighborhoods map, an original design exclusive to the ARLnow Shop
- A retro All-American Arlington t-shirt design
- Last but not least, a We Are All Flood Czar t-shirt for regular ARLnow commenters and comment section lurkers
Recent Stories
Swanson Middle School was put in “secure the school” mode this morning (Friday) due to a threat. Initial reports suggest the school’s office received a shooting threat via email. Police…
The wildfire threat is continuing this weekend. A dangerous combination of gusty winds, dry vegetation and low humidity on Saturday means that brush fires could quickly spread. As a result,…
Please give a warm welcome to Bruni aka Brunello Harris, the newest Arlington Pet of the Week! This adorable fluffy guy is living his best life. His mom had a…
Charlie Clark, a dogged chronicler of local life in Arlington, has died at the age of 70. He was known locally as the author of “Our Man in Arlington,” a…
🍂 Azi Flowers: Thanksgiving Gratitude in Bloom 🍂
Azi Flowers, a small business owned by an immigrant woman, extends heartfelt thanks to the vibrant Columbia Pike community as Thanksgiving approaches. Embracing the spirit of gratitude, we offer an exclusive 10% discount on our captivating floral arrangements.
🌺 Exclusive Thanksgiving Offer: 10% Discount for Columbia Pike Residents! 🌺
Enrich your Thanksgiving with the warmth of our carefully curated arrangements. Azi Flowers, under the leadership of an immigrant woman, stands as your local haven for seasonal splendor.
Join us for the second in our Science Meets Judaism series, this time focused on animal sentience. Recent research has begun to document animals’ mental states and internal experience. Just as animals have their own personalities, some may share a capacity for perceptions that we would recognize as spiritual. Do animals have souls? Mike Jawer, author of Sensitive Soul and several other books, will propose a way to gauge soulfulness based on biology and on emotion. From a Jewish perspective, what would it mean to view other creatures as possessing souls? How does that correspond to Jewish teachings on the lives of animals? Dr. Sharon will discuss two of the most prominent stories about animals from the Torah, and explore the ways in which “talking animals” embody a respect for other species and their roles in human life.
A Q&A session will take place after the presentations, and refreshments will be served.
First-time Moms Groups Forming In DC/NOVA Now!
IN-PERSON GROUPS – just the Intro Meeting is VIRTUAL. :)
When you’re having your first baby, everyone says: “Join a Mom’s Group!” The problem? No one tells you HOW! Today’s your lucky day! :)
Whether you’re expecting your first or
M4TR Retrofuture Rockfest at The Renegade
3+ hours of Retrofuture dance vibes from M4TR (Music 4 The Revolution). Our Spotify hits (over 900,000 streams), new originals, and cover songs from bands that inspired us – The Cure, The Cars, Eurythmics, Duran Duran, No Doubt, ELO, Toto