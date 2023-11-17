VDOT work on W-L parking garage over I-66 underway

Construction has started on a project to “repair and rehabilitate” an ’80s-era parking garage over I-66.
The unique parking structure adjacent to Washington-Liberty High School was in need of work “to improve safety and extend the overall life of the garage.”
Virginia Dept. of Transportation crews recently started work on the nearly $4 million project, which is expected to wrap up late next year. Some overnight lane closures on I-66 are expected during that time.
More, below, from a VDOT press release.
Work is underway to repair and rehabilitate the parking garage over I-66 between North Stafford Street and North Quincy Street to improve safety and extend the overall life of the garage, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The three-story concrete garage was built in 1982 and is adjacent to Washington-Liberty High School.
The project includes:
- Garage platform and ramp repairs with joint replacement
- Repairs to beams and columns
- Partial removal of the elastomeric bearing sheets
During construction:
- Overnight lane closures may be scheduled on I-66 in the area of the garage
- The Custis Trail parallel to the garage will remain open to bicyclists and pedestrians
The $3.9 million Parking Garage Repairs over I-66 Project is financed with state funding.
The project is scheduled for completion in late 2024.
Drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians are reminded to use caution when traveling in active work zones. Be alert to new traffic patterns and limit distractions.
