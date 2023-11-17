VDOT work on W-L parking garage over I-66 underway

Construction has started on a project to “repair and rehabilitate” an ’80s-era parking garage over I-66.

The unique parking structure adjacent to Washington-Liberty High School was in need of work “to improve safety and extend the overall life of the garage.”

Virginia Dept. of Transportation crews recently started work on the nearly $4 million project, which is expected to wrap up late next year. Some overnight lane closures on I-66 are expected during that time.

More, below, from a VDOT press release.