Ask Eli: Important Thanksgiving poll — apple vs pecan vs pumpkin pie

This regularly scheduled sponsored Q&A column is written by Eli Tucker, Arlington-based Realtor and Arlington resident. Please submit your questions to him via email for response in future columns. Video summaries of some articles can be found on YouTube on the Eli Residential channel. Enjoy!
Happy Thanksgiving ARLnow!
On behalf of all ARLnow readers, the Eli Residential Group has donated to the wonderful Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC) whose mission is to feed our neighbors in need by providing dignified access to nutritious supplemental groceries. AFAC is a 4-star, top-rated charity on Charity Navigator and is a worthy organization for your holiday giving.
Last year, I ran a critical Thanksgiving poll asking ARLnow readers whether they prefer white or dark meat turkey. Apparently, we are a house perfectly divided here in in Arlington; with 575 total votes, 288 voters prefer white meat and 287 prefer dark meat. That’s impressive! (and I can’t believe 288 out of 575 ARLnow readers are so wrong about their turkey preference…)
This year, I am returning with another mission critical poll:
This year, our team gave 160+ pies to our clients from Arlington’s Acme Pie Co (if you haven’t indulged, I highly recommend them). Our clients selected 45% apple, 39% pecan, and 16% pumpkin, which surprised me. I thought pumpkin would surely be second to apple, but it wasn’t even close. Let’s see how our clients’ tastes compare to the taste buds of ARLnow!
If you’d like to discuss buying, selling, investing, or renting, don’t hesitate to reach out to me at [email protected].
If you’d like a question answered in my weekly column or to discuss buying, selling, renting, or investing, please send an email to [email protected]. To read any of my older posts, visit the blog section of my website at EliResidential.com. Call me directly at (703) 539-2529.
Video summaries of some articles can be found on YouTube on the Eli Residential channel.
Eli Tucker is a licensed Realtor in Virginia, Washington DC, and Maryland with RLAH Real Estate, 4040 N Fairfax Dr #10CA
Recent Stories
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
Despite weathering the pandemic, small businesses along Columbia Pike are now facing a new set of economic challenges, including rising rent, inflation, new developments and ongoing road work. Deputy Director…
It’s gonna be a winter wonderland and Arts Focus has the arts and culture highlights to experience this winter!
A former Dunkin’ in Clarendon is set to become a new Jersey Mike’s Subs. The sandwich shop is looking to move into the storefront at the intersection of Clarendon Blvd…
The Optimist Club of Arlington is holding its 77th annual Christmas tree sale!
This year, the tree sale will be held at the Knights of Columbus (5115 Little Falls Road). The lot opens for sales on November 24th. The Optimist Club is selling small and large trees ranging from tabletop size to 10 foot tall trees! Wreaths, garland, tree stands, and White House Christmas ornaments will also be for sale.
100% of all proceeds go towards helping Arlington County youth.
For more information, please visit the Arlington Optimists website at https://optimistclubofarlingtonva.org/.
Unwrap the magic of Black Friday and Small Business Saturday all weekend at Current Boutique! Dive into luxury with exclusive deals on pre-loved designer treasures, celebrating sustainable fashion with every purchase. Whether in-store or online, indulge in guilt-free glamour and support local businesses. ✨🛍️👗
💥 Sale: 25% off everything & 50% off tall boots
📅 Date: Friday November 24 – Sunday November 26
🕕 Time: Friday 12-8, Saturday 11-8, Sunday 11-6
50 First Dates x The Renegade: Speed Dating
🕖🌟 Ready for some holiday sparks? ✨ Don’t miss our 50 First Dates speed dating event on December 8th at 6 PM! 🎁❤️
Whether you’re looking for a winter cuddle buddy or a potential long-term connection, this is your chance
Festival of Lessons and Carols
Ring in the Christmas season with a Festival of Lessons and Carols for Christmas sung by the choirs of Saint George’s in the church’s reverberant acoustics and beautiful nave. Doors open at 3:30 pm. Admission is free and open to