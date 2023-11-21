Driving in DC and Northern Virginia’s wildest weather

Car owners in D.C. have enough to worry about, wasting your time in traffic just for a service appointment shouldn’t be one of those things. As temperatures drop and wild weather is predicted, it’s important to stay ahead of basic maintenance on your car.
Roda knows that taking care of your car can and should be simpler.
We pick-up, we service, we return. This is how it works, but first-time clients often include already baked-in requests when they book their first appointment (or sign-up to reserve their Cyber Monday VIP offer.) Questions like:
- “Can you text me when you arrive?” Communication is first and foremost in the valet car care world. Customers receive booking confirmations both via email and by text, including tracking service when a valet is dispatched to pick-up (and return locations.)
- “How much? This sounds expensive.” There is no upcharge for valet, even if you decline services. You can also drop your car off at our flagship service center in Rockville. Roda offers flat pricing on basics like oil changes, with complete digital estimates and line-by-line approval of all costs before the work is done.
- “Do I have to stay at the same location for pick-up and return?” No! Pick-up and return locations can be different. Getting work done at home in the morning, then running errands that afternoon in another part of town? All you have to do is say so. Valet service means they meet you where you are.
Check your battery, top-off fluids, and more with ease. Their Winter Special offers a $225 detail, wiper replacement, fluid top-off, comprehensive safety inspection PLUS 10% off services added to same visit.
The Optimist Club of Arlington is holding its 77th annual Christmas tree sale!
This year, the tree sale will be held at the Knights of Columbus (5115 Little Falls Road). The lot opens for sales on November 24th. The Optimist Club is selling small and large trees ranging from tabletop size to 10 foot tall trees! Wreaths, garland, tree stands, and White House Christmas ornaments will also be for sale.
100% of all proceeds go towards helping Arlington County youth.
For more information, please visit the Arlington Optimists website at https://optimistclubofarlingtonva.org/.
Unwrap the magic of Black Friday and Small Business Saturday all weekend at Current Boutique! Dive into luxury with exclusive deals on pre-loved designer treasures, celebrating sustainable fashion with every purchase. Whether in-store or online, indulge in guilt-free glamour and support local businesses. ✨🛍️👗
💥 Sale: 25% off everything & 50% off tall boots
📅 Date: Friday November 24 – Sunday November 26
🕕 Time: Friday 12-8, Saturday 11-8, Sunday 11-6
50 First Dates x The Renegade: Speed Dating
🕖🌟 Ready for some holiday sparks? ✨ Don’t miss our 50 First Dates speed dating event on December 8th at 6 PM! 🎁❤️
Whether you’re looking for a winter cuddle buddy or a potential long-term connection, this is your chance
Festival of Lessons and Carols
Ring in the Christmas season with a Festival of Lessons and Carols for Christmas sung by the choirs of Saint George’s in the church’s reverberant acoustics and beautiful nave. Doors open at 3:30 pm. Admission is free and open to