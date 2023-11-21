Morning Notes

Could County Governance Change? — “Democratic control of both houses of the General Assembly in 2024 may make it more likely that proposed changes to Arlington’s century-old governance process could find success in Richmond… The package of proposed changes adopted by the Civic Federation includes expanding County Board and School Board seats from the current five each to at least seven; changing the existing election cycle that includes at least one seat on each body being up for grabs each year; using ranked-choice elections to choose local officials.” [Gazette Leader]
Another Gun Confiscated at DCA — “Security officials prevented a Virginia man from bringing a loaded handgun onto a flight at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Sunday, according to the Transportation Security Administration.” [Patch]
Large Water Main Break — From Arlington’s Dept. of Environmental Services yesterday: “Emergency Water Main Repairs: Crew working on 8-inch main break at Army Navy Drive and S Nash St. Some 50 customers could be affected in nearby high-rise. Estimated time for completion: 9:30pm. Traffic detoured around work site.” [Twitter]
Reunion at Arlington Nat’l Cemetery — “Once a Tomb Sentinel, always a Tomb Sentinel Former #OldGuard Tomb Sentinels and their families from the Society of the Honor Guard returned to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice with a wreath and a rose ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.” [Twitter]
Weather Woes May Repeat — “The storm could slow air and ground transportation on Tuesday and Wednesday, two of the busiest travel days of the year… A third storm system may also attempt to develop over the South on Friday, and it could bring another wave of rain and snow to the East Coast into Saturday.” [Capital Weather Gang]
It’s Tuesday — Expect rain to begin after 10am with a high of 53°F and east winds at 8-18 mph, gusting up to 29 mph. A 100% chance of precipitation with accumulation between half and three-quarters of an inch. Tuesday night, rain continues mainly before 1am with lows around 47°F. Southeast winds at 13-18 mph, with gusts up to 28 mph. Precipitation remains at a 100% chance, with an additional 1 to 2 inches possible. [Weather.gov]
Despite weathering the pandemic, small businesses along Columbia Pike are now facing a new set of economic challenges, including rising rent, inflation, new developments and ongoing road work. Deputy Director…
It’s gonna be a winter wonderland and Arts Focus has the arts and culture highlights to experience this winter!
A former Dunkin’ in Clarendon is set to become a new Jersey Mike’s Subs. The sandwich shop is looking to move into the storefront at the intersection of Clarendon Blvd…
The Optimist Club of Arlington is holding its 77th annual Christmas tree sale!
This year, the tree sale will be held at the Knights of Columbus (5115 Little Falls Road). The lot opens for sales on November 24th. The Optimist Club is selling small and large trees ranging from tabletop size to 10 foot tall trees! Wreaths, garland, tree stands, and White House Christmas ornaments will also be for sale.
100% of all proceeds go towards helping Arlington County youth.
For more information, please visit the Arlington Optimists website at https://optimistclubofarlingtonva.org/.
Unwrap the magic of Black Friday and Small Business Saturday all weekend at Current Boutique! Dive into luxury with exclusive deals on pre-loved designer treasures, celebrating sustainable fashion with every purchase. Whether in-store or online, indulge in guilt-free glamour and support local businesses. ✨🛍️👗
💥 Sale: 25% off everything & 50% off tall boots
📅 Date: Friday November 24 – Sunday November 26
🕕 Time: Friday 12-8, Saturday 11-8, Sunday 11-6
50 First Dates x The Renegade: Speed Dating
🕖🌟 Ready for some holiday sparks? ✨ Don’t miss our 50 First Dates speed dating event on December 8th at 6 PM! 🎁❤️
Whether you’re looking for a winter cuddle buddy or a potential long-term connection, this is your chance
Festival of Lessons and Carols
Ring in the Christmas season with a Festival of Lessons and Carols for Christmas sung by the choirs of Saint George’s in the church’s reverberant acoustics and beautiful nave. Doors open at 3:30 pm. Admission is free and open to