Arts Focus: Arlington, a winter wonderland of arts & culture!

Tis the season! From now right through December, many of you are welcoming family and friends for extended stays during the holidays. But what to do before and after the big celebration?

Fortunately, Arlington has one of the most active cultural scenes in the region, and this Winter Arts Highlight is your guide to the myriad ways to keep your guests entertained and engaged right here in Arlington!

Last month the National Center for Arts Research released its 8th Arts Vibrancy Index, which identifies the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria area as number three on the list of the most arts-vibrant communities in the Nation according to SMU DataArts. The data is compiled through an analysis of the level of supply, demand and government support for the arts in more than 900 communities across the country. Arlington, along with its neighbors Washington D.C. and Alexandria, has consistently appeared on the Arts Vibrancy index since the launch of the rankings in 2015.

This high ranking was achieved because of Arlington’s exceedingly talented and creative array of visual and performing artists. This winter, their offerings include cabaret evenings at the Tony Award-winning Signature Theatre (December 5-23); a holiday performance by The Arlington Philharmonic Brass Quintet (December 9); Arlington Artists Alliance’s Winter Artful Weekend Sale featuring everything from woodworking to jewelry (December 8-10); Jane Franklin Dance’s performances of “Set” (December 9-10); and an Artist Talk by Marissa Long about her current exhibit Blister Pearl at Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington (November 29).

Below are a few sample highlights. For a more comprehensive list of events and activities taking place in Arlington in December, see the full Arlington Arts’ Winter Arts Highlight.

Arlington Chorale: Of All the Kings

Saturday, December 9 | 5 p.m. | Westover Baptist Church | Westover

This holiday concert has something for everyone, from well-known favorites like the beloved carol, “Good King Wenceslas,” Nat King Cole’s timeless classic, “The Christmas Song,” to Antonio Vivaldi’s uplifting Gloria. A highlight is The Ballad of the Brown King, a seldom performed gem by African American composer and piano virtuoso Margaret Bonds with libretto by Langston Hughes that premiered in 1954. This captivating story of Balthazar, one of the Three Wise Men, weaves together elements of spirituals, gospel and classical music, creating a unique and soul-stirring experience that will resonate with all. Presented by the Arlington Chorale in collaboration with the Black Heritage Museum of Arlington.

LAC STUDIOS: Holiday Show & Sale

Saturday, December 9 | 10 a.m.-4 p.m. | LAC Studios | Leeway-Overlee

Looking for unique gifts this holiday season? Shop Local! Back after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic, the annual LAC Studios Holiday Show & Sale features ceramics, pottery and hand pulled prints for sale by the member-artists of LAC Studios. Just in time to put under the tree!

Encore Stage & Studio: Reindeer Games

December 8-17 | Gunston Theatre Two | Long Branch Creek

Pulling Santa’s sleigh is hard work. And when team leader Dasher decides to retire, coaches Kris and Carol Kringle host the Reindeer Games to find the next member of the Nifty Nine, Santa’s reindeer crew. Eager reindeer recruits showcase their talents in a series of games, but these aren’t your typical winter events, nor your typical competitors.

Synetic Theater: The Tale of the Fisherman and the Golden Fish

December 8-January 7 | Synetic Theater | National Landing

When a kind, poor fisherman discovers a wish-granting fish, he selflessly releases the creature back into the ocean. While content with his simple life, his wife’s extravagant desires soon drive him to re-capture the magical fish and make her dreams a reality — but not without cost.

National Chamber Ensemble:

Holiday Cheer with Renowned Violinist Dylana Jenson

Saturday, December 16 | 7:30 p.m. | Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington | Barcroft

Celebrate the season with an evening of classical and popular holiday favorites for the entire family! Guest violinist Dylana Jenson is known for her appearances with all the major American Symphony Orchestras, The Tonight Show and has even played a duet with Jack Benny. She will join NCE’s artistic director/violinist Leo Sushansky to perform the Concerto for Two Violins by J.S. Bach and the virtuoso showpiece, Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso by Camille Saint-Saens, which she recorded for RCA with the Philadelphia Orchestra. The program concludes with a Carols Sing-Along guaranteed to put everyone in the holiday spirit.

Signature Theater “Both Sides Now” Tribute to Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen: