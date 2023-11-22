Morning Notes

Site Sold for Rosslyn Redevelopment — “Penzance has acquired Rosslyn Gateway, an aging two-tower office complex north of the Rosslyn Metro station, with an eye toward reviving a long-stalled redevelopment there. The D.C. real estate firm paid $52 million for the 1960s-era, 12-story buildings at 1901 and 1911 Fort Myer Drive, which together total about 255,000 square feet. The deal, which closed Nov. 14, works out to about $208 a square foot.” [Washington Business Journal]

Store Robbed, Employee Struck — “2700 block of Washington Boulevard. At approximately 5:40 p.m. on November 17, police were dispatched to the report of a robbery by force. Upon arrival, it was determined the unknown male suspect entered the business, collected alcohol and left the store without payment. A store employee then confronted the suspect during which a brief struggle over the merchandise ensued. The suspect then entered his vehicle and reversed, hitting the employee and another parked vehicle before he fled the scene. No injuries were reported.” [ACPD]

Elementary Students on APS Committees? — “As part of a rewrite of school-system policies and their implementation procedures, Superintendent Francisco Durán and his staff are asking the School Board to allow students, in schools that potentially will be renamed, to serve on the public committees that debate the matter and recommend potential changes. Not just for high schools – which long has been the case – but apparently all the way down to the elementary-school level.” [Gazette Leader]

Motorcyclist Crashes into Car — From Dave Statter: “A car stopped in the right lane of N. Barton Street in Arlington County (VA) last night. The motorcyclist behind them did not. This was just before 7 p.m. near 10th Street. @ArlingtonVaFD and @ArlingtonVaPD handled.” [Twitter]

Church Hosts Thanksgiving Giveaway — “Thanksgiving came early for families in need benefiting from Mount Olive Baptist Church’s holiday food giveaway, a Nov. 18 event that brought hundreds, on foot and in vehicles, to the Arlington View community. Frozen turkeys and fresh-from-the-farm sweet potatoes and collard greens were part of the distribution, augmented by other fruits, vegetables and non-perishable items.” [Gazette Leader]

Local Baseball Team Victorious — “The Arlington Travel Baseball 14-under Arsenal team recently won two tournaments, finishing 8-0 across the competitions and allowing just four runs with five shutouts. The team’s first triumph was in the Coach Fox Fall Classic in Arlington… The following weekend, the Arsenal bested 10 other teams to win the Sykesville Maryland Wood Bat Classic without allowing a run.” [Gazette Leader]

No Publishing Tomorrow — Due to the Thanksgiving holiday ARLnow will not be publishing tomorrow. On Black Friday, depending on the news of the day we may publish on a limited schedule in the morning.

It’s Wednesday — There’s a 20% chance of rain before 10am, followed by partly sunny skies and a high near 61, with northwest winds at 7-14 mph and gusts up to 21 mph. Expect a mostly cloudy Wednesday night with a low of 41 and winds at 11-16 mph, gusting up to 23 mph. Thanksgiving Day will be sunny and 55 degrees, accompanied by northwest winds at 8-13 mph and gusts as high as 22 mph. [Weather.gov]