ASO presents “Holiday With A Twist” with jazz baritone Joshua Banbury

Under the direction of Music Director James Ross, Alexandria Symphony Orchestra presents a holiday program “Holiday With A Twist.”

Enjoy this celebration of the season with traditional fare mixed with jazz baritone Joshua Banbury and Alexandria resident and world whistling champion Chris Ullman. The concert features favorites such as A Charlie Brown Christmas, It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, O Holy Night, and excerpts from Harry Potter.

Audiences of all ages will enjoy the interactive elements. The performance will be presented with no intermission.

Both venues provide free parking. Tickets are now on sale. Adult prices for single tickets start at $20 with $5 for youth (18 and under) and $15 for students. Military, senior and group discounts are also available.